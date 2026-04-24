 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penalty Shot
The NHL playoffs are nearing a record for penalty shots and it’s still the first round
Todd Golden
Florida finds scheduling far from easy with Haugh, Condon and maybe Chinyelu returning
Tennis: Miami Open
Reigning two-time champ Carlos Alcaraz out of French Open due to wrist injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_thundersuns_260424.jpg
Anticipate OKC covering in a ‘no contest’ vs. Suns
nbc_roto_pistonsmagic_260424.jpg
Over, Magic win best bets for Game 3 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_nfloroy_260424.jpg
Love, Tate, Mendoza early favorites for OROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Penalty Shot
The NHL playoffs are nearing a record for penalty shots and it’s still the first round
Todd Golden
Florida finds scheduling far from easy with Haugh, Condon and maybe Chinyelu returning
Tennis: Miami Open
Reigning two-time champ Carlos Alcaraz out of French Open due to wrist injury

Top Clips

nbc_roto_thundersuns_260424.jpg
Anticipate OKC covering in a ‘no contest’ vs. Suns
nbc_roto_pistonsmagic_260424.jpg
Over, Magic win best bets for Game 3 vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_nfloroy_260424.jpg
Love, Tate, Mendoza early favorites for OROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Projected top-three pick Darryn Peterson declares for 2026 NBA Draft

  
Published April 24, 2026 12:22 PM

This was expected, but now Darryn Peterson has made it official.

Peterson has declared for the NBA Draft, announcing his decision on Instagram.

Peterson, a 6'5" combo guard, is an elite shot creator and finisher who averaged 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game, shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

That season at Kansas also raised a few eyebrows because of health concerns — Peterson missed 11 games (a sprained ankle and illnesses), but maybe more concerning were the early exits due to cramping. Several times during the season, Peterson checked himself out of games due to cramping. The most notable was against BYU and potential No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa — Peterson was dominant in the first half but left early in the third quarter. He has yo-yo’ed in and out of the lineup all season, but he also explained what was behind this in his mind.

Scouts and team officials NBC Sports has spoken with said they are not overly concerned about the health issues, but acknowledge that, for stretches of the season, he has not looked as explosive as he did a year earlier in high school. To a man, they added, “We want to see the medicals,” referring to the medical evaluations that will take place at the NBA Draft Combine next month.

Those health concerns were enough to take Peterson from the projected No. 1 pick in the draft to likely No. 2 behind Dybantsa, because Dybantsa is seen as a safer bet.

Peterson entered the season seen as a point guard and a high-level playmaker, but he averaged just 1.6 assists per game with the Jayhawks. Some scouts speaking to NBC Sports wondered how much coach Bill Self’s offensive system limited Peterson in that regard. Still, one scout told NBC Sports he may be more of an Anthony Edwards type who needs to play next to a traditional point guard, but what team couldn’t use an Anthony Edwards?

Best of the NBA