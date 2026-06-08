Roads blocked off, security heightened around Madison Square Garden with President Trump attending Game 3

Midtown Manhattan was already going to be a wild scene with the NBA Finals returning to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 27 years — and with the Knicks up 2-0 on the Spurs, New Yorkers believe they are witnessing a coronation.

They are also witnessing the most intense security around an NBA game anyone can remember. What was already going to be a strong law enforcement presence around the game ramped up to a whole new level when President Donald Trump confirmed he would accept the invitation of Knicks governor James Dolan.

What does that look like? How about five blocks around the arena being shut down to all vehicular traffic, and only people with a ticket for the game can get past the security barrier.

Starting at 4pm today, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be closed from West 30th Street to West 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue.



No one will be allowed inside the secure area unless you have a ticket to the game, a train ticket, are going to a business inside… — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 8, 2026

That means the outdoor watch parties planned near the arena in Midtown had to be canceled, which was announced days ago.

There is also a security fence around Madison Square Garden now.

Security wall outside around MSG pic.twitter.com/mXk87a1P2B — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) June 8, 2026

“There should be extra security for the President of the United States to be at a game, but I think the fans are very understanding of that,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said when Trump confirmed he would attend. “I think they recognize that it adds to the bigness of the event.”

It is, in fact, extremely packed over here by the staff and media entrance to MSG! — Dan Devine (@yourmandevine.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T20:14:06.569Z

Inside the arena, Trump will not be on celebrity row courtside but will watch the game from a suite, NBC Sports confirmed.

“This President, Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan...” Silver said at an NBA Cares event.

“I think sports, in particular, is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart, that it creates a sense of belonging. We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”

Knicks fans won’t care much about who attends the game so long as their team wins, but those fans will also face additional security. Fans entering MSG can’t take bags of any kind into the game and will have to undergo additional screening, much more like a TSA screening at the airport than at a typical NBA game.

All of this security has led to a slight decrease in the cost of buying a ticket and getting into the game on secondary markets, according to reports. Although this is still shaping up to be the most expensive game to attend in NBA history.

The question is, will those Knicks fans witness history and see their team move within a game of their first NBA championship in 53 years?