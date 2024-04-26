 Skip navigation
Stephen Curry voted 2024 NBA Clutch Player of the Year

  
Published April 25, 2024 09:12 PM
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 29: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Stephen Curry has been clutch for 15 years now (longer, if you want to count his time at Davidson), which is part of why he has four rings. However, the NBA didn’t have an award to reward him for that.

Now they do — Stephen Curry is the NBA’s 2024 Clutch Player of the Year.

Curry edged out the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan for the award named after Mr. Clutch, Jerry Wewst, with the Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming in third among voters (a panel of 100 media members).

Curry got his chances because no team played in more clutch games this season than the Warriors, 48, with Curry appearing in 43 of them (these are games within five points in the final five minutes). He’s also the guy with the ball in his hands and the guy defenses are keying on.

Curry led the NBA in total clutch points with 189, as well as leading in field goals (59) and 3-pointers (32) with him shooting 45.7% on those deep clutch shots.

Curry finished with 298 total points and 45 first-place votes. The Bulls’ DeRozan was second with 272 points and 34 first-place votes, while SGA was third (160 points and 11 first-place votes). Denver’s Nikola Jokic and the Knicks Jalen Brunson rounded out the top five in voting.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry DeMar DeRozan.png DeMar DeRozan Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.png Shai Gilgeous-Alexander