 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Mississippi
Report: Florida is finalizing a deal to hire Tulane’s Jon Sumrall as head coach
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Miami
NC State coach Dave Doeren returning for 14th season with Wolfpack
nbc_rtf_texasotherwins_251129.jpg
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How close can Texas get?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Tulane at Mississippi
Report: Florida is finalizing a deal to hire Tulane’s Jon Sumrall as head coach
NCAA Football: North Carolina State at Miami
NC State coach Dave Doeren returning for 14th season with Wolfpack
nbc_rtf_texasotherwins_251129.jpg
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: How close can Texas get?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_jamesintv_251130.jpg
James: Chelsea made ‘a big statement’ in draw
nbc_pl_chearspostgame_251130.jpg
Chelsea show ‘a lot of steel’ in draw with Arsenal
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein out at least 10-14 days due to right soleus (calf) strain

  
Published November 30, 2025 01:23 PM

Oklahoma City starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to a right soleus strain and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days, the Thunder announced.

The Soleus is the deeper of the two calf muscles, extending from the heel to just below the knee. It is essential for running and jumping, let alone protecting the Achilles tendon, and the Thunder are not going to rush Hartenstein back from this.

Hartenstein has been a rock in the paint for the 19-1 Thunder this season, averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 67.1% from the floor, and adding 10.7 rebounds a game while playing quality defense. The Thunder have been outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per 100 possessions when Hartenstein has been on the court this season.

With him out, the Thunder slid Chet Holmgren from the four to the five and started just-returned forward Jalen Williams at the four, and it likely continues that way. Hartenstein being out also will mean more run for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

OKC has racked up this league-leading start despite battling a number of injuries. Jalen Williams — an All-NBA player a season ago — just returned following wrist surgery, but Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins also have all missed time this season.

Mentions
OKC_Hartenstein_Isaiah.jpg Isaiah Hartenstein OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Holmgren_Chet.jpg Chet Holmgren