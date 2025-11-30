Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein out at least 10-14 days due to right soleus (calf) strain

Oklahoma City starting center Isaiah Hartenstein is out due to a right soleus strain and will be reevaluated in 10-14 days, the Thunder announced.

The Soleus is the deeper of the two calf muscles, extending from the heel to just below the knee. It is essential for running and jumping, let alone protecting the Achilles tendon, and the Thunder are not going to rush Hartenstein back from this.

Hartenstein has been a rock in the paint for the 19-1 Thunder this season, averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 67.1% from the floor, and adding 10.7 rebounds a game while playing quality defense. The Thunder have been outscoring opponents by 16.1 points per 100 possessions when Hartenstein has been on the court this season.

With him out, the Thunder slid Chet Holmgren from the four to the five and started just-returned forward Jalen Williams at the four, and it likely continues that way. Hartenstein being out also will mean more run for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams.

OKC has racked up this league-leading start despite battling a number of injuries. Jalen Williams — an All-NBA player a season ago — just returned following wrist surgery, but Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins also have all missed time this season.

