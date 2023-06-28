 Skip navigation
Tobias Harris: “Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie”

Published June 28, 2023 12:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 17: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers before the game against the LA Clippers on January 17, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Around the NBA Draft, the 76ers explored a Tobias Harris trade, and there were plenty of interested parties: Phoenix, Cleveland, Dallas, Utah, Indiana and Detroit all at least kicked the tires on a trade. That led to Harris getting asked about all the trade rumors swirling around him, and he had a great response.

“Trade speculation you know, casual Sixers fans they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize you’re not getting a 6'9" forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40% from 3, guard other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive, play 70 plus games a year.”

Crumbl Cookies are amazing. A-maz-ing. Which is why Harris has invested in the franchise (this was a clever bit of marketing by Harris). The cookies are good enough that this offer alone should have casual 76ers fans reconsidering their position.

Harris makes the 76ers better. Not as good as his father thinks he does , but better. Harris averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season, with an impressive 60.2 true shooting percentage. To get that kind of production out of a fourth option (behind Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the pecking order most nights) is impressive.

Philly’s issue isn’t Harris’ production, it’s paying their fourth option $39.3 million next season. That just does not work under the new CBA, but they likely bite the bullet for a season and chase a ring.

Harris is entering the final year of the $180 million contract the 76ers gave him. Next summer the marketplace can decide how many Crumbl Cookies he is worth.

