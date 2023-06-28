Tobias Harris: “Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie”

Around the NBA Draft, the 76ers explored a Tobias Harris trade, and there were plenty of interested parties: Phoenix, Cleveland, Dallas, Utah, Indiana and Detroit all at least kicked the tires on a trade. That led to Harris getting asked about all the trade rumors swirling around him, and he had a great response.

"Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie."



Tobias Harris chimes in on the trade speculation surrounding him. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8GdU3N9cYw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 27, 2023

“Trade speculation you know, casual Sixers fans they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize you’re not getting a 6'9" forward back who can, you know, damn near shoot 40% from 3, guard other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive, play 70 plus games a year.”

Crumbl Cookies are amazing. A-maz-ing. Which is why Harris has invested in the franchise (this was a clever bit of marketing by Harris). The cookies are good enough that this offer alone should have casual 76ers fans reconsidering their position.

If @tobias31 stays with the @sixers everyone in Philly gets a free Crumbl cookie 👀 https://t.co/zE8JrNGE48 — Crumbl Cookies (@CrumblCookies) June 28, 2023

Harris makes the 76ers better. Not as good as his father thinks he does , but better. Harris averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds a game last season, with an impressive 60.2 true shooting percentage. To get that kind of production out of a fourth option (behind Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in the pecking order most nights) is impressive.

Philly’s issue isn’t Harris’ production, it’s paying their fourth option $39.3 million next season. That just does not work under the new CBA, but they likely bite the bullet for a season and chase a ring.

Harris is entering the final year of the $180 million contract the 76ers gave him. Next summer the marketplace can decide how many Crumbl Cookies he is worth.