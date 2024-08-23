 Skip navigation
ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - Round Two
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance - Round Two
Cut Line: Cutting cards could be in the PGA Tour's future
nbc_fnia_presznpositives_240822.jpg
Team Offense Rankings and Fantasy Football Sleepers

Tom Brady can still dunk at age 47? Yes he can.

  
Published August 23, 2024 11:22 AM
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Aug 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New England Patriots retired quarterback Tom Brady before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Can Tom Brady still dunk a basketball?

It’s the question you didn’t know you needed answered, but would you have guessed yes, the 6'4" GOAT QB can dunk at age 47? While wearing jeans? Because it turns out he can.

Brady — who did this at Fanatics Fest in New York this week — said he hadn’t dunked since high school, add that into the mix and this is more impressive.

Brady was dabbling in basketball all summer, he even made a team of football players from the USA Basketball roster.