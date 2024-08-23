Tom Brady can still dunk at age 47? Yes he can.

Can Tom Brady still dunk a basketball?

It’s the question you didn’t know you needed answered, but would you have guessed yes, the 6'4" GOAT QB can dunk at age 47? While wearing jeans? Because it turns out he can.

Tom Brady dunking at 47 is impressive 🤣🔥 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/3RYPufpnbe — Overtime (@overtime) August 22, 2024

Brady — who did this at Fanatics Fest in New York this week — said he hadn’t dunked since high school, add that into the mix and this is more impressive.

Brady was dabbling in basketball all summer, he even made a team of football players from the USA Basketball roster.