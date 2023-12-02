 Skip navigation
Watch Kevin Durant move past Moses Malone into top 10 scoring all-time in NBA

  
Published December 2, 2023 07:17 AM
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 1: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns walks on the court before the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 1, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

With a physical driving lay-up just before halftime Friday night, Kevin Durant scored his 27,411th career point, moving him past Hall of Famer Moses Malone and into 10th all-time in NBA scoring.

It was part of a vintage Durant first half where the greatest pure scorer of his generation put up 22 points before halftime against Denver.

“It’s a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

KD got his flowers from the guy atop the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron now leads the NBA all-time scoring list followed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony and now Durant (who is in his 17th NBA season). To be fair to Moses Malone, if his stats from his two seasons in the ABA were counted he’d be ninth on the scoring list and Durant would drop to 13th behind him, Julius Erving and Dan Issel.

