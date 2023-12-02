Watch Kevin Durant move past Moses Malone into top 10 scoring all-time in NBA

With a physical driving lay-up just before halftime Friday night, Kevin Durant scored his 27,411th career point, moving him past Hall of Famer Moses Malone and into 10th all-time in NBA scoring.

It was part of a vintage Durant first half where the greatest pure scorer of his generation put up 22 points before halftime against Denver.

KD to the rack and with this bucket Durant moves into 10th all-time in NBA scoring 👏



“It’s a long journey to be up there, mentioned with the greats,” Durant said postgame, via the Associated Press. “It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation, a lot of people helping me get to this point.”

KD got his flowers from the guy atop the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

LeBron now leads the NBA all-time scoring list followed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O’Neal, Carmelo Anthony and now Durant (who is in his 17th NBA season). To be fair to Moses Malone, if his stats from his two seasons in the ABA were counted he’d be ninth on the scoring list and Durant would drop to 13th behind him, Julius Erving and Dan Issel.