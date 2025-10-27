 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
World Athletics announces 2025 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year nominees
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Winners, losers from Martinsville Cup playoff race won by William Byron
nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8

Top Clips

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2025
World Athletics announces 2025 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year nominees
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Winners, losers from Martinsville Cup playoff race won by William Byron
nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Steelers vs. Packers in Week 8

Top Clips

nbc_simms_balchi_v2_251026.jpg
Ravens snap 4-game losing streak against the Bears
nbc_psnff_harrisonhof_251026.jpg
Harrison could be getting a call from Canton soon
nbc_psnff_garyintv_251026.jpg
Gary: GB ‘played good, collective ball’ vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Welcome to the era of Wemby — first three games from Victor Wembanyama has league in awe

  
Published October 27, 2025 08:01 AM

Welcome to the Wemby era.

Is three games into the season too soon to declare the start of an era? Too early to start saying Victor Wembanyama could win MVP this season? Too early to say he has started putting it all together, and the league is on notice? If you say it is too early, have you watched what he’s done in those three games?

Wembanyama’s start to the season has been historic: He is the first player in NBA history to score 100+ points and have 15+ blocks through the first three games of a season. In those three games, Wembanyama is averaging 33.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and six blocks a game — and none of those numbers do justice to how he looks on the court. He is playing with more force, skill, and confidence than ever before.

Wemby told us this was coming at Spurs media day, discussing his offseason workouts and the mindset it gave him coming into the season.

“This is my best summer so far,” he told reporters. “I can tell the progress is just incredible. I feel better, I look stronger, and the scale says I’m heavier. So, everything is a green light.”

It’s not just fans who are shook by what Wemby is doing so far this season.

The NBA is buzzing about Wembanyama. He’s also the reason the Spurs are off to a fast 3-0 start, although Wemby has been getting help from the rest of the Spurs young core: Stephon Castle is averaging 19 points and a six assists a game; Devin Vassell is averaging 14 points a night 17.3 points a night;and rookie Dylan Harper is averaging 16 points and 4.3 assists a game.

It feels like Victor Wembanyama has made the kind of leap only a 7'5" player can make this season — and he’s still figuring things out. I can’t imagine where he’s going to be in a couple of years.

Because this year, even though it’s just three games, he looks like an MVP and one of the best players on the planet.

Mentions
SAS_Wembanyama_Victor.jpg Victor Wembanyama dylanHARPER copy.jpg Dylan Harper Stephon-Castle.jpg Stephon Castle SAS_Vassell_Devin.jpg Devin Vassell