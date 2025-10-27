Welcome to the era of Wemby — first three games from Victor Wembanyama has league in awe

Welcome to the Wemby era.

Is three games into the season too soon to declare the start of an era? Too early to start saying Victor Wembanyama could win MVP this season? Too early to say he has started putting it all together, and the league is on notice? If you say it is too early, have you watched what he’s done in those three games?

When you think you’ve seen it all, Wemby continues to prove you wrong.



🎥 NBA/FanDuel Sports Network pic.twitter.com/W8QZxsuCSf — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 26, 2025

Wembanyama’s start to the season has been historic: He is the first player in NBA history to score 100+ points and have 15+ blocks through the first three games of a season. In those three games, Wembanyama is averaging 33.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and six blocks a game — and none of those numbers do justice to how he looks on the court. He is playing with more force, skill, and confidence than ever before.

IN-OUT CROSS 😧

BETWEEN 😨

BEHIND 🤯

SPLASH 😱



7'5 people are not supposed to do this.



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/l8Xoy63ur7 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 23, 2025

Wemby told us this was coming at Spurs media day, discussing his offseason workouts and the mindset it gave him coming into the season.

“This is my best summer so far,” he told reporters. “I can tell the progress is just incredible. I feel better, I look stronger, and the scale says I’m heavier. So, everything is a green light.”

It’s not just fans who are shook by what Wemby is doing so far this season.

Even Wemby's teammates couldn't believe some of the plays he was pulling off against the Mavericks. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f3NQTozfhE — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) October 23, 2025

The NBA is buzzing about Wembanyama. He’s also the reason the Spurs are off to a fast 3-0 start, although Wemby has been getting help from the rest of the Spurs young core: Stephon Castle is averaging 19 points and a six assists a game; Devin Vassell is averaging 14 points a night 17.3 points a night;and rookie Dylan Harper is averaging 16 points and 4.3 assists a game.

It feels like Victor Wembanyama has made the kind of leap only a 7'5" player can make this season — and he’s still figuring things out. I can’t imagine where he’s going to be in a couple of years.

Because this year, even though it’s just three games, he looks like an MVP and one of the best players on the planet.