Wild ending: Watch Nets score six points in 6.1 seconds to beat Rockets

  
Published February 4, 2025 11:27 PM
Following a Dillon Brooks free throw, Houston was up four in Brooklyn with 9.5 seconds left — just defend a little, don’t turn the ball over and it should be another Rockets win.

Then Keon Johnson and D’Angelo Russell happened.

For Houston, that’s the young Amen Thompson learning a hard lesson about taking care of the ball late. Jalen Green missed a deep 3 at the buzzer trying to win the game for the Rockets.

Johnson led the Nets with 22 points in a low-scoring contest, hitting three 3-pointers along the way.

Alperen Sengun returned to action with 24 points and 20 rebounds — looking every bit the All-Star — for Houston. If the Rockets want to look at when they lost the game, it was less the final seconds and more the 14-0 Brooklyn run in the third quarter that changed everything. On the bright side for Houston, rookie Reed Sheppard had 16 off the bench.

