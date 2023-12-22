NFL 2023 Week 16 injury report roundup: C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson out again for Texans

The 16th week of the 2023 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Rams and it will continue with two games on Saturday and 10 more on Sunday. The four teams playing Saturday handed in their final injury reports on Thursday and the 20 teams in Sunday’s games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

There are three games on Monday night and the final injury reports for those contests will be released on Saturday.

Bengals at Steelers (Saturday)

There’s only one name on the Bengals’ final injury report, but it’s a big one. WR Ja’Marr Chase (shoulder) is out for the AFC North matchup.

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) is out for the Steelers, so Mason Rudolph will start. S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and S Trenton Thompson (neck) are also out while S Elijah Riley (ankle) is questionable.

Bills at Chargers (Saturday)

S Micah Hyde (neck) and WR Justin Shorter (hamstring) won’t play for the Bills. CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), DE A.J. Epenesa (rib), RB Ty Johnson (shoulder), and DT DaQuan Jones (pectoral) are listed as questionable.

The Chargers won’t have WR Keenan Allen (heel) or DE Joey Bosa (foot). CB Deane Leonard (heel) and LB Tanner Muse (knee) are listed as doubtful, so they are not expected to play. CB Essang Bassey (concussion), TE Nick Vannett (back), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Colts at Falcons

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion, shoulder) has cleared the concussion protocol, but is listed as questionable. RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is off the injury report. C Jack Anderson (illness), LB Segun Olubi (hip), and T Braden Smith (knee) won’t play. RB Zack Moss (forearm) is listed as questionable.

FB Keith Smith (ankle) is tagged as doubtful for the Falcons. LB Bud Dupree (back), T Kaleb McGary (knee), and DT David Onyemata (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Packers at Panthers

WR Jayden Reed (toe, chest) is questionable for the Packers along with CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), RB AJ Dillon (thumb), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), S Rudy Ford (back), CB Robert Rochell (neck), and DL T.J. Slaton (knee, foot). WR Christian Watson (hamstring), T Luke Tenuta (ankle), and RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) are listed as doubtful while LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), and S Darnell Savage (shoulder) will not play.

LB Claudin Cherelus (knee), S Sam Franklin (quadricep, back), and TE Ian Thomas (ankle) are questionable for the Panthers.

Browns at Texans

G Joel Bitonio (back, knee) is questionable to play for the Browns. S Juan Thornhill (calf), LB Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) will not play.

The Texans ruled DE Will Anderson (ankle), LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), and QB C.J. Stroud (concussion) out on Friday. DT Maliek Collins (hip), WR Nico Collins (calf), and LB Denzel Perryman (Achilles) are considered questionable.

Lions at Vikings

Lions S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) won’t be activated this weekend. CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring), FB Jason Cabinda (knee), and TE Brock Wright (hip) are also out. LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) is questionable to return to the Vikings lineup after missing last week. DL Harrison Phillips (back), T Brian O’Neill, DL Jonathan Bullard (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (shin) and, LB Ivan Pace (shoulder) are in the same category while CB Byron Murphy (knee) and WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) are not going to play.

Commanders at Jets

The Commanders ruled C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (calf), and RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) out for Sunday. S Percy Butler (illness) is their lone questionable player.

Jets QB Zach Wilson (concussion) has been ruled out along with QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), which leaves Trevor Siemian to start on Sunday. RB Israel Abanikanda (ankle), T Duane Brown (back), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), and S Jordan Whitehead (knee) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Titans

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (groin) has no injury designation, but S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Frank Clark (illness), and WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs) aren’t going to play. C Evan Brown (illness), CB Tre Brown (heel), RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder), and CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) are questionable.

QB Will Levis (ankle) is questionable to play for the Titans. CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip), S Amani Hooker (knee), DB K’Von Wallace (quad), LB Jack Gibbens (back), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), WR Kyle Philips (hamstring), DL Jeffery Simmons (knee), and DL TK McLendon (shoulder) are all out.

Jaguars at Buccaneers

QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion, ankle), WR Zay Jones (knee, hamstring), CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), CB Tyson Campbell (quad), S Andre Cisco (groin), and TE Brenton Strange (foot) are all listed as questionable for the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers won’t activate WR Rakim Jarrett (quadricep) this week. DE William Gholston (knee, ankle) and S Antoine Winfield (calf) are their questionable players.

Cardinals at Bears

Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown (heel) has been ruled out. CB Garrett Williams (knee) and CB Bobby Price (quad) are also going to miss the game. S Andre Chachere (shoulder), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), WR Greg Dortch (shoulder), and CB Antonio Hamilton (calf) are listed as questionable.

G Teven Jenkins (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (knee), and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) are out for the Bears. TE Cole Kmet (quad), RB D’Onta Foreman (personal), and RB Travis Homer (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Dolphins

T Tyron Smith (back) is set to be on the sideline for the Cowboys after being listed as doubtful. G Zack Martin (thigh) is questionable along with DE Viliami Fehoko (knee), S Malik Hooker (ankle), and T Matt Waletzko (shoulder). DT Johnathan Hankins (knee, ankle) won’t play.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) heads up a group of questionable players that also includes DB Elijah Campbell (knee), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), T Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), and CB Cam Smith (hamstring). OL Robert Hunt (hamstring) is the only Dolphin ruled out.

Patriots at Broncos

The Patriots won’t have S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), and RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) on Sunday night. DT Christian Barmore (shoulder), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), T Trenton Brown (ankle, hand), TE Hunter Henry (knee), LB Anfernee Jennings (illness), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), T Conor McDermott (concussion), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), and LB Jahlani Tavai (ankle) make up a sizable questionable contingent.

LB Nik Bonitto (knee), TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring, foot), and T Alex Palczewski (knee) are out for the Broncos.