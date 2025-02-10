NO. 1 UCLA VS. NO. 6 USC IN BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SHOWDOWN THIS THURSDAY NIGHT EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, PLUS NO. 7 PURDUE AT NO. 20 MICHIGAN HEADLINING MEN’S QUADRUPLEHEADER TOMORROW ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHT 11 GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Tomorrow Night’s Coverage Begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by No. 7 Purdue vs. No. 20 Michigan (7 p.m. ET), UCLA vs. Illinois (8 p.m. ET), DePaul vs. No. 18 Marquette (8:30 p.m.), and Indiana vs. No. 11 Michigan State (9 p.m. ET)

JuJu Watkins and No. 6 USC Host Undefeated No. 1 UCLA This Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 p.m. ET as Part of Peacock-Exclusive Women’s College Basketball Tripleheader

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 10, 2025 – This week’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports features seven Top 25 teams, headlined by a Top 10 Big Ten women’s showdown between undefeated No. 1 UCLA and No. 6 USC this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and a Peacock-exclusive men’s Big Ten quadrupleheader tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Tomorrow’s coverage begins with College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring host Ahmed Fareed with analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into No. 7 Purdue (19-5) visiting No. 20 Michigan (18-5) at 7 p.m. ET, UCLA (18-6) at Illinois (16-8) at 8 p.m. ET, No. 18 Marquette hosting DePaul at 8:30 p.m. ET, and No. 11 Michigan State (19-4) hosting Indiana (14-10) at 9 p.m. ET.

Purdue defeated USC, 90-72, last Friday as forward Trey Kaufman-Renn led the Boilermakers with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Michigan defeated Indiana, 70-67, on Saturday as forward Danny Wolf had 20 points and nine rebounds. Purdue and Michigan, who are both on four-game winning streaks, met on Jan. 24 with the Boilermakers beating the Wolverines, 91-64, at home. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), who was a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call the Purdue-Michigan game live from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

This week’s women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports features a Peacock-exclusive tripleheader this Thursday, Feb. 13, with No. 9 Ohio State hosting Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET, Saint Joseph’s visiting Richmond at 8 p.m. ET, and No. 1 UCLA visiting JuJu Watkins and No. 6 USC at 10 p.m. ET.

UCLA (23-0) defeated Oregon, 62-52, yesterday to remain undefeated as guard Londynn Jones led the Bruins with 21 points. USC (21-2) topped then-No. 8 Ohio State, 84-63, on Saturday as three Trojans posted double-doubles in the win: Watkins (17 points, 10 rebounds), Kiki Iriafen (24 points, 13 rebounds), and Kennedy Smith (13 points, 13 rebounds). Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), Kim Adams (analyst), and Katie Storm (sideline reporter) will call UCLA-USC live from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

This Wednesday’s coverage features a Peacock-exclusive men’s doubleheader from the Atlantic 10 and BIG EAST as VCU visits George Washington at 7 p.m. ET and Providence hosts Xavier at 8 p.m. ET.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :

Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Feb. 11

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner

Tues., Feb. 11

7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Michigan

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel, Caroline Pineda

Tues., Feb. 11

8 p.m.

UCLA vs. Illinois

Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo

Tues., Feb. 11

8:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Marquette

John Fanta, Tom Crean

Tues., Feb. 11

9 p.m.

Indiana vs. Michigan State

Paul Burmeister, Austin Rivers

Wed., Feb. 12

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette

Wed., Feb. 12

7 p.m.

VCU vs. George Washington

Steve Schlanger, John Giannini

Wed., Feb. 12

8 p.m.

Xavier vs. Providence

Justin Kutcher, Tim Welsh

Sat., Feb. 15

12:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. George Mason*

Geoff Arnold, Tim McCormick

Sat., Feb. 15

2:30 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Dayton*

Mikey Corey, John Giannini

*on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Thurs., Feb. 13

7:30 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Sloane Martin, Aja Ellison

Thurs., Feb. 13

8 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Richmond

Steve Burkowski, Tykera Carter

Thurs., Feb. 13

9:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston

Thurs., Feb. 13

10 p.m.

UCLA vs. USC

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams, Katie Storm



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss the Indiana Fever adding DeWanna Bonner to pair with Caitlin Clark, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $2.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

– NBC Sports –