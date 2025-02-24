NO. 2 UCLA VISITS WISCONSIN IN BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL THIS WED., FEB. 26, AT 8 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HIGHLIGHTING 12 GAMES ACROSS NBC SPORTS PLATFORMS THIS WEEK

Peacock-Exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball Doubleheader Tomorrow, Feb. 25, Features Northwestern vs. Minnesota (7 p.m. ET) and Washington vs. No. 11 Wisconsin (9 p.m. ET); Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Three Ranked Teams Highlight Peacock’s Exclusive Men’s Schedule this Week: Washington vs. No. 11 Wisconsin (Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET), Rutgers vs. No 15 Michigan (Thursday at 9 p.m. ET) and No. 21 Marquette vs. Georgetown (Saturday at 8 p.m. ET)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 24, 2025 – In the final week of the regular season, the No. 2 UCLA Bruins visit the Wisconsin Badgers in a Big Ten women’s basketball matchup this Wed., Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining college basketball coverage across NBC Sports platforms this week.

UCLA (26-1) defeated Iowa, 67-65, yesterday as center Lauren Betts tallied a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double and guard Elina Aarnisalo hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 3.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Bruins have won three consecutive games since suffering their first and only loss of the season to USC on Feb. 13. Wisconsin (13-14) beat Northwestern, 73-68, on Sunday behind a double-double from center Carter McCray (22 points, 12 rebounds). Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) will call the game live from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisc.

Also on Wednesday, Peacock streams exclusive coverage of the men’s Atlantic 10 matchup between St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s (7 p.m. ET) and a BIG EAST showdown as Creighton hosts DePaul (9 p.m. ET).

This week’s college basketball coverage on Peacock begins tomorrow night, Feb. 25, with a men’s Big Ten doubleheader featuring Northwestern (14-13) visiting Minnesota (14-13) at 7 p.m. ET and No. 11 Wisconsin (21-6) hosting Washington (13-14) at 9 p.m. ET. Wisconsin has won five of their past six games and are in third place in the Big Ten. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Austin Rivers (analyst) will call Wisconsin-Washington live from the Kohl Center. Tomorrow night’s coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, and Vaughn Dalzell.

On Thursday, Peacock’s exclusive coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET, leading into a Big Ten women’s matchup between Indiana (17-10) and No. 19 Maryland (21-6). Maryland, in fourth place in the Big Ten, topped Northwestern, 85-79, last Thursday. Indiana fell to then-No. 22 Michigan State, 73-65, yesterday. Sloane Martin (play-by-play) and Nikki Cardano-Hillary (analyst) will call the game live from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Following Maryland-Indiana on Thursday is No. 15 Michigan (20-6) hosting Rutgers (14-14) in a men’s showdown at 9 p.m. ET. Michigan lost to then-No. 14 Michigan State, 75-62, on Friday, snapping a six-game winning streak. Rutgers topped USC, 95-85, yesterday as forward Dylan Harper scored 25 points. Paul Burmeister (play-by-play) and Jalen Rose (analyst) will call the game live from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. As a member of Michigan’s famed Fab Five, Rose helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back National Championship game appearances in 1992 and 1993 as a freshman and sophomore.

This weekend’s basketball coverage is headlined by a Peacock-exclusive BIG EAST men’s matchup between No. 21 Marquette and Georgetown on Saturday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET. On Sunday, March 2, Peacock streams a Big Ten women’s doubleheader featuring Indiana visiting Purdue at 2 p.m. ET and Iowa hosting Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Feb. 25

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner, Vaughn Dalzell

Tues., Feb. 25

7 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota

Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo

Tues., Feb. 25

9 p.m.

Washington vs. (11) Wisconsin

Noah Eagle, Austin Rivers

Wed., Feb 26

6:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Carolyn Manno, Aja Ellison, Vaughn Dalzell

Wed., Feb 26

7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure v. Saint Joseph’s

Mike Corey, John Giannini

Wed., Feb 26

9 p.m.

DePaul vs. Creighton

Justin Kutcher, Nick Bahe

Thurs., Feb. 27

9 p.m.

Rutgers vs. (15) Michigan

Paul Burmeister, Jalen Rose

Sat., March 1

Noon

Saint Joseph’s vs. Fordham*

Mike Corey, Tim McCormick

Sat., March 1

5:30 p.m.

College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Matt McCall, Vaughn Dalzell

Sat., March 1

6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Washington

Noah Reed, Edridge Recasner

Sat., March 1

8 p.m.

(21) Marquette vs. Georgetown

John Fanta, Tarik Turner

*on USA Network



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Feb 26

8 p.m.

(2) UCLA vs. Wisconsin

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams

Thurs., Feb 27

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Edona Thaqi, Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Vaughn Dalzell

Thurs., Feb 27

7 p.m.

(19) Maryland vs. Indiana

Sloane Martin, Nikki Cardano-Hillary

Sun., March 2

1:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Vaughn Dalzell

Sun., March 2

2 p.m.

Indiana vs. Purdue

Jenny Cavnar, Aja Ellison

Sun., March 2

4 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa

Zora Stephenson, Autumn Johnson



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss UConn upsetting South Carolina, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

