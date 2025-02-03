NO. 7 PURDUE, NO. 9 MICHIGAN STATE & NO. 21 WISCONSIN IN PEACOCK-EXCLUSIVE MEN’S BASKETBALL TRIPLEHEADER TOMORROW NIGHT AND WOMEN’S DOUBLEHEADER FEATURING NO. 1 UCLA, NO. 7 USC & NO. 8 OHIO STATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT, HIGHLIGHTING 11 GAMES THIS WEEK ACROSS NBC SPORTS

Tomorrow Night’s Coverage Begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, Followed by Purdue vs. Iowa (7 p.m. ET), Indiana vs. Wisconsin (9 p.m. ET), and Michigan State vs. UCLA (10 p.m. ET)

Three Top 10 Teams Featured in Big Ten Women’s Basketball Doubleheader Exclusively on Peacock this Wednesday, Feb. 5: JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC at Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET) and Undefeated No. 1 UCLA Host No. 8 Ohio State (9:30 p.m. ET)

No. 21 Badgers Visit Iowa in Big Ten Men’s Basketball Showdown this Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $2.99/Month

Special 8th Episode of Here Come the Irish – Detailing Notre Dame Football’s Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, and National Championship Games – Premieres Exclusively on Peacock This Thurs., Feb. 6

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 3, 2025 – This week’s men’s and women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports tips off tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 4, with three AP Top 25 teams featured in a Peacock-exclusive men’s Big Ten tripleheader, three AP Top 25 teams in a Peacock-exclusive women’s Big Ten doubleheader on Wednesday – including No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Ohio State - and concludes on Saturday, Feb. 8, as the No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes at 1 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock.

Tomorrow’s coverage begins with Big Ten College Countdown at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock featuring host Ahmed Fareed with analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into No. 7 Purdue (17-5) visiting Iowa (13-8) at 7 p.m. ET, No. 21 Wisconsin (17-5) hosting Indiana (14-8) at 9 p.m. ET, and No. 9 Michigan State (18-3) visiting UCLA (16-6) at 10 p.m. ET.

Michigan State lost to USC, 70-64, on Saturday, snapping the Spartans’ 13-game winning streak. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has 352 career conference victories and, with a win tomorrow night at UCLA, would tie Indiana’s Bob Knight (353) for the most Big Ten wins by a coach all-time. UCLA (11-9) defeated then-No. 16 Oregon, 78-52, last Thursday behind guard Eric Dailey Jr.’s 21 points. Terry Gannon (play-by-play) and Darren Collison (analyst), who played at UCLA from 2005-09 and was a member of the All-Pac-10 team his senior year, will call the game live from Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

This week’s women’s college basketball coverage across NBC Sports is headlined by a Peacock-exclusive doubleheader on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as JuJu Watkins and No. 7 USC visit Wisconsin (7:30 p.m. ET) and the undefeated No. 1 UCLA Bruins host the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes (9:30 p.m. ET).

USC (19-2) lost to Iowa, 76-69, yesterday as Watkins, who ranks third in the country with 24.7 points per game, scored 27 points on a day where the Hawkeyes retired Caitlin Clark’s No. 22 jersey in postgame ceremony at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. UCLA (21-0) defeated Minnesota, 79-53, on Sunday to remain undefeated on the season, while Ohio State (20-1) topped Washington, 66-56, yesterday behind forward Cotie McMahon’s 19 points to win their third straight game since dropping their first game of the season on Jan. 19.

This weekend’s men’s basketball coverage features a Big Ten showdown live on NBC and Peacock this Saturday, Feb. 8 as No. 21 Wisconsin visits Iowa at 1 p.m. ET. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call the game live from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

This week’s men’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Tues., Feb. 4

6:30 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner

Tues., Feb. 4

7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Iowa

Paul Burmeister, Stephen Bardo

Tues., Feb. 4

9 p.m.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin

Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel

Tues., Feb. 4

10 p.m.

Michigan State vs. UCLA

Terry Gannon, Darren Collison

Sat., Feb. 8

Noon

Richmond vs. Davidson*

Mike Corey, John Giannini

Sat., Feb. 8

1 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa**

Noah Eagle, Nick Bahe, Caroline Pineda

Sat., Feb. 8

3 p.m.

Providence vs. Butler

Noah Reed, Jess Settles

Sun., Feb. 9

Noon

George Washington at St. Bonaventure*

Steve Burkowski, Tim McCormick

Sun., Feb. 9

2 p.m.

UMass at La Salle*

Jack Benjamin, Matt McCall

*on USA Network

**on NBC and Peacock



This week’s women’s college basketball schedule exclusively on Peacock (all times ET) :



Date

Time

Game

Commentators

Wed., Feb. 5

7 p.m.

Big Ten College Countdown

Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston

Wed., Feb. 5

7:30 p.m.

USC vs. Wisconsin

Zora Stephenson, Kim Adams

Wed., Feb. 5

9:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. UCLA

Cindy Brunson, Aja Ellison

Thurs., Feb. 6

8 p.m.

Michigan vs. Nebraska

Ann Schatz, Isis Young



GOT NEXT WITH MEGHAN & ZORA

On the most recent episode of Got Next with Meghan & Zora, hosted by NBC Sports commentators and former college basketball players Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown, the hosts discuss if UCLA’s Lauren Betts is leading the Player of the Year race, and more.

Got Next with Meghan & Zora sees the duo talk all things women’s basketball, ranging from college to WNBA, on a weekly basis. Tune in for their analysis, news, and top stories, joined by guests to break it all down and share some laughs. Click here for more.

HERE COME THE IRISH

A special eighth episode of Here Come the Irish, detailing Notre Dame Football’s College Football Playoff victories in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl and their National Championship Game performance vs. Ohio State, is set to release exclusively on Peacock this Thursday, Feb. 6. The new docuseries showcases life on and off the field of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team and provides exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the legendary football program’s 2024 season, with the first seven episodes streaming now exclusively on Peacock.

The Fighting Irish fell to Ohio State in the National Championship Game on Jan. 20. To watch the first seven episodes, click here.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

NBC Sports’ 2024-25 college basketball season schedule features a record 150-plus games from the Big Ten (men’s and women’s), BIG EAST (men’s), and Atlantic 10 (men’s and women’s) live on Peacock, NBC, and USA Network. Throughout the season, Peacock will exclusively stream more than 120 games live. Click here for more.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Big East men’s basketball, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

