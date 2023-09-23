 Skip navigation
Arsenal player ratings

  
Published September 23, 2023 01:14 PM

Arsenal’s going to have to post some pretty big numbers to chase down Manchester City and win the Premier League this season.

We’re talking goals, expected goals, defensive actions, possession, and the all-important wins, of course, but it takes individuals to drive a team, doesn’t it?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here we’ll compile all the player ratings from our individual game posts for the Arsenal season, where so far Bukayo Saka has picked up where he left off toward the end of the previous campaign.

Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Arsenal player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Matchweek 5: - Recap, highlights

Everton 0-1 Arsenal

Everton vs Arsenal player ratings

Everton vs Arsenal player ratings (fotmob.com)

Everton vs Arsenal player ratings (fotmob.com)

Matchweek 4: - Recap, highlights

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Arsenal-vs-Manchester-United-player-ratings.png

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings (fotmob.com)

Arsenal vs Manchester United player ratings (fotmob.com)

Matchweek 3: - Recap, highlights

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham

Arsenal-vs-Fulham-player-ratings.png

Matchweek 2: - Recap, highlights

Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal

Palace-vs-Arsenal-player-ratings.jpg

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal player ratings (fotmob.com)

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal player ratings (fotmob.com)

Matchweek 1: - Recap, highlights

Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest player ratings