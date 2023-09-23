Arsenal’s going to have to post some pretty big numbers to chase down Manchester City and win the Premier League this season.
We’re talking goals, expected goals, defensive actions, possession, and the all-important wins, of course, but it takes individuals to drive a team, doesn’t it?
Here we’ll compile all the player ratings from our individual game posts for the Arsenal season, where so far Bukayo Saka has picked up where he left off toward the end of the previous campaign.
Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Arsenal player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.