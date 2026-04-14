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Hugo Ekitike injury news: Liverpool star stretched off after non-contact collapse vs PSG

  
Published April 14, 2026 05:53 PM

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was stretchered off at Anfield on Tuesday after going down with a non-contact injury in the 28th minute of the Reds’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with PSG.

RECAPLiverpool 0-2 (0-4 agg.) PSG

Ekitike started to make a run off the ball as Liverpool took a throw-in, but the Frenchman collapsed to the ground in front of his defender and stayed down.

Arne Slot, on Hugo Ekitike’s injury: “We could all see it didn’t look good”

“Not too good. We could all see it didn’t look good. Let’s wait and see what it will be. In the second half, he went home and I haven’t seen him yet.

“As it seems to be, losing a player is something we have had many times this season but it is especially hard for him because you never want to be injured, especially at this time of the season.”

Ekitike received medical treatment on the field and a stretcher was quickly brought out. The 23-year-old looked to be in considerable pain as he lay on the ground, clutching his lower right leg. He is now a serious doubt for this summer’s World Cup after breaking into France’s squad the last two seasons.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to replace Ekitike. Slot elected to start Alexander Isak for the first time since he broke his leg in December and said before the game that the Swede would only be able to play 45 minutes.

Ibrahima Konate: “I send [Ekitike] my prayers”

“I think it is bad. I don’t know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers.”