Senegal vs Cameroon: How to watch, live updates, team news

  
Published January 17, 2024 12:58 PM

Africa Cup of Nations royalty meet Friday when five-time winners Cameroon tangled with defending champions Senegal at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast on Friday.

Both sides are top 50 in the FIFA men’s rankings, with Senegal ranked 35 and Cameroon 61 in EloRatings. An AFCON final has not been staged without one of the two sides since 2015.

[ MORE: AFCON schedule, scores, group stage tables ]

They had differing starts to the group stage. Cameroon bossed Guinea but needed a Frank Magri equalizer to collect a point in a 1-1 draw.

Senegal, meanwhile, made the most of their chances in an even affair with Gambia, winning 3-0 on the back of a brace from Metz midfielder Lamine camara and a goal from Marseille’s Pape Gueye.

Below is everything you need for Senegal vs Cameroon, as two of the favorites to win the Africa Cup of Nations square off in the group stage.

How to watch Senegal vs Cameroon, live updates and start time

Kick off: Friday, 12pm ET (January 19)

TV Channel: beinSports USA

Online: Live updates via FotMob.com

Focus on Senegal, team news

Senegal is waiting on health for a few players, headlined by Boulaye Dia. Also out are Youssouf Sabaly and Middlesbrough’s Seny Dieng.

The goals came from the midfield in the opener but a pair of familiar faces in Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane will inevitably get on the score sheet before the end of the tournament.

Focus on Cameroon, team news

Cameroon is competing without influential forward Vincent Aboubakar. There’s plenty of talent in attack but his absence looms large and boss Rigobert Song will lean on midfielder Olivier Ntcham and Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa.