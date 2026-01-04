 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77

Top Clips

RaheemPSNFFMPX1-5.jpg
Dungy ‘surprised’ that Falcons fired Morris
nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
nbc_psnff_gameconvo2_260105.jpg
Ravens didn’t ‘control momentum’ vs. Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Osaka ill at United Cup in Perth but hopes to be OK for the Australian Open
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams is back at the Australian Open 5 years after her last appearance, 28 after her 1st
Syndication: Louisville
Diane Crump, the first female jockey to ride in the Kentucky Derby, dies at 77

Top Clips

RaheemPSNFFMPX1-5.jpg
Dungy ‘surprised’ that Falcons fired Morris
nbc_psnff_rodgersdisc_260105.jpg
Rodgers’ leadership was on full display vs. Ravens
nbc_psnff_gameconvo2_260105.jpg
Ravens didn’t ‘control momentum’ vs. Steelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueFulham FCAlfie Shane McNally

Alfie Shane
McNally

Latest News

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League
Premier League all-time appearances leaders: When can James Milner catch Gareth Barry?
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
Do Manchester City need transfers as ‘make or break’ January starts with Dias, Gvardiol injuries?
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League
Reece James on new Chelsea manager: ‘We know nothing at the moment’ amid Liam Rosenior reports
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester City vs Chelsea player ratings: Who stood out in dramatic draw?
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City-Chelsea draw, injuries to Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias
Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League
Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez steals point from misfiring hosts
Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
FBL-ENG-PR-EVERTON-WEST HAM
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-CHELSEA
Josko Gvardiol injury update: Manchester City, Croatia star suffers leg injury vs Chelsea
Everton v Brentford - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal's success
January 4, 2026 05:13 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Martin Zubimendi is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive performance for Arsenal in a 3-2 win against Bournemouth in Matchweek 20.
Up Next
nbc_pl_earleua_260104.jpg
3:29
Why Zubimendi is key to Arsenal’s success
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260104.jpg
2:45
Aaronson proving he should start for USMNT
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amoriumtz_260104.jpg
1:53
Is Amorim making enough progress at Man United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
3:34
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
3:21
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgame_250104.jpg
3:56
Chelsea force Man City to stumble in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcche_260104.jpg
12:10
Extended HLs: Man City v. Chelsea Matchweek 20
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_260104.jpg
4:55
Lowe Down: Amorim at ‘the beginning of the end’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260104.jpg
2:01
Fernandez brings Chelsea level in 94th minute
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260104.jpg
1:33
Reijnders rockets Manchester City ahead of Chelsea
Now Playing