 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
Lauren Betts’ double-double leads No. 4 UCLA women to 80-46 rout of 17th-ranked USC
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Iowa
Stirtz scores 27 points, No. 25 Iowa holds off a comeback try by UCLA in 2nd half for a 74-61 win

Top Clips

brown.jpg
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Braden Smith sets Big Ten’s career assists record as No. 5 Purdue defeats Wisconsin 89-73
NCAA Womens Basketball: Long Beach St. at UCLA
Lauren Betts’ double-double leads No. 4 UCLA women to 80-46 rout of 17th-ranked USC
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Iowa
Stirtz scores 27 points, No. 25 Iowa holds off a comeback try by UCLA in 2nd half for a 74-61 win

Top Clips

brown.jpg
Highlights: Brown drops 50 in Celtics’ blowout win
AD_mpx.jpg
HLs: Mavs snap skid behind AD’s double-double
nbc_nba_deniclingan_260103.jpg
HLs: Blazers down Spurs behind Clingan, Avdija

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
Premier LeagueAston VillaAlysson Edward Franco da Rocha

Alysson Edward
Franco da Rocha

Latest News

Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss speaks after win at Bournemouth
Manchester City FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League
Bournemouth 2-3 Arsenal: Declan Rice shines in entertaining second half
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-BURNLEY
Brighton 2-0 Burnley: Seagulls get back to winning ways
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League
Wolves 3-0 West Ham: Rob Edwards in the win column as Mane dazzles the Molineux
Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League
How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Nottingham Forest v Everton - Premier League
How to watch Everton vs Brentford live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
January 3, 2026 03:43 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's impressive 3-2 win against Bournemouth before taking a deep dive into Wolves' stunning upset victory against West Ham and other results from Saturday's slate.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_260103.jpg
10:19
PL Update: Arsenal extend lead at top of table
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arteta_260103.jpg
2:30
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_rice_260103.jpg
1:52
Rice reacts to Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_260103.jpg
2:16
Rice’s heroics guide Arsenal past Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bouars_260103.jpg
12:52
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Arsenal Matchweek 20
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260103.jpg
0:46
Kroupi’s belter gives Bournemouth hope v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_260103.jpg
1:27
Rice lifts Arsenal 3-1 in front of Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260103.jpg
1:32
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260103.jpg
1:47
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260103.jpg
1:18
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error
Now Playing