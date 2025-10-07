 Skip navigation
Premier League

Amara
Nallo

Latest News

Puerto Rico v Argentina - International Friendly
Puerto Rico vs Argentina LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights
Qatar V Oman - 2026 Fifa World Cup Asian Qualifier Playoffs
Asian (AFC) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, scores, results, table
FBL-WC-2026-AFRICA-QUALIFIER-SEN-MRT
African (CAF) 2026 World Cup qualifying schedule, results, table
Arsenal v Manchester City - Premier League
Ranking the best Premier League signings of the season, so far
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League - Emirates Stadium
Premier League injury news for 2025-26 season: Latest injuries, club-by-club updates, suspensions
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League
Martin Odegaard injury update: Report says Arsenal captain set for extended absence
France v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier
2026 World Cup qualification hub: Schedule, results, standings, qualified teams
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Ibrahima Konate injury news: Liverpool defender withdraws from France squad with issue
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Premier League grades, best players on each team after two months of season
United States v Ecuador - International Friendly
USMNT player ratings vs Ecuador — Who starred for Mauricio Pochettino in Yanks comeback draw?
Arsenal look 'on a mission' to start season
October 7, 2025 03:31 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Arsenal for their performance in a 2-0 win over West Ham and explain why they both believe the Gunners are "the best footballing team by a distance" in the Premier League.
