Top News

Raisel Iglesias
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Iglesias returning to form, extends scoreless streak
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks
Plum banks in a shot at buzzer as the Sparks beat the Wings 81-80 to spoil Bueckers’ 44-point night
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers’ Ohtani roughed up by Rockies, leaves game after getting hit on right thigh by line drive

Top Clips

nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Latest News

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League
Kai Havertz injury — Arsenal lose German for undisclosed period, to reportedly seek new forward transfer
Tottenham Hotspur FC v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League
Transfer news, rumors: Arsenal back in for Eberechi Eze, who prefers them over Spurs
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Teams, standings for the new season
Manchester City FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Premier League injury news, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates
PL25-26_KC25_REGISTRATION_16x9.jpg
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Kansas City in September 2025: How to get tickets, dates, details
Mohammed Kudus, Tottenham Hotspur.jpg
Premier League transfers: Ins and outs for all 20 clubs in the 2025 summer window
Liverpool v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final
League Cup 2025-26: Schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Final-Chelsea FC at Paris Saint-Germain
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester City FC v Wydad AC: Group G - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
West Ham United v Lille - Pre Season Friendly - London Stadium
How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
August 20, 2025 11:01 AM
Learn the history and significance of Everton, one of England's most iconic football clubs, and explore their rich history on Merseyside.
Up Next
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
9:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
Now Playing
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
1:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
9:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
1:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
1:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
Now Playing