Latest News
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Alex Scott is his underappreciated performer of the week after his match-winning goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal in Matchweek 32.
Up Next
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
Scott shines for Bournemouth in win over Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Alex Scott is his underappreciated performer of the week after his match-winning goal for Bournemouth against Arsenal in Matchweek 32.
West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’
West Ham's Bowen 'is a manager's dream'
Robbie Earle explains why Jarrod Bowen is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for West Ham against Wolves.
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential ‘title decider’
Man City v. Arsenal is a potential 'title decider'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe preview the Matchweek 33 showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad, where a six-point swing in either direction could dictate the outcome of the title race.
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
PL Update: Manchester City cruise past Chelsea
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester City's dominant showing at Stamford Bridge to further close the gap on Arsenal, Spurs' devastating loss to Sunderland, and more.
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City’s to lose?
Lowe Down: Is the PL title Man City's to lose?
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 32, including her thoughts on Arsenal's title chances after losing to Bournemouth, Manchester City's momentum, and more.
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
A poor giveaway from Moises Caicedo opens the door for Jeremy Doku to blast Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 32
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man City Matchweek 32
Enjoy full-match highlights from Manchester City's showdown with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 32.
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea
O'Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea
Manchester City find their breakthrough thanks to Nico O'Reilly's header to make it 1-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
Cherki sets up Guehi for City's second v. Chelsea
Rayan Cherki dazzles before picking out Marc Guehi inside the box to give Manchester City a 2-0 lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.