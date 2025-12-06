 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Duke vs Virginia
Duke beats No. 16 Virginia 27-20 in overtime for first outright ACC championship since 1962
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Projecting the final College Football Playoff rankings: Is Alabama in or out?
2025 Big Ten Football Championship
No. 2 Indiana beats No. 1 Ohio St. 13-10 to end Big Ten title drought, lock up top playoff seed

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_chk_wiscvsnd_251206.jpg
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Jake
Evans

Latest News

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League
Mo Salah to leave Liverpool? Egyptian has ‘no relationship with’ Slot, says LFC throwing him under bus
FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-ARSENAL
Mikel Arteta reaction: Arsenal manager on stunning late defeat at Aston Villa - ‘It is painful’
Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League
Leeds 3-3 Liverpool: Slot’s Reds blow two-goal lead at Leeds
FBL-ENG-PR-LEEDS-LIVERPOOL
Arne Slot reaction — ‘A sense of unbelief’ from Liverpool manager after latest dropped points
Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester United FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League
How to watch Brighton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news
Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League - Craven Cottage
How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live: Stream link, TV channel, prediction, team news
FC Internazionale v Como 1907 - Serie A
Serie A table — Standings, leading scorers in Italy’s 2025-26 season as AC Milan, Inter, Napoli, Juventus chase scudetto
Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Erling Haaland career goals, video highlights, Manchester City and Norway stats, Premier League records
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
December 6, 2025 04:11 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe look back on an action-packed Saturday slate that saw Aston Villa upset Arsenal, Manchester City cruise past Sunderland, Leeds fight back against Liverpool, and more.
