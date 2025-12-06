Latest News
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe look back on an action-packed Saturday slate that saw Aston Villa upset Arsenal, Manchester City cruise past Sunderland, Leeds fight back against Liverpool, and more.
PL Update: Aston Villa blow title race open
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe look back on an action-packed Saturday slate that saw Aston Villa upset Arsenal, Manchester City cruise past Sunderland, Leeds fight back against Liverpool, and more.
Moyes on Everton's chances at Europe: Why not?
Everton manager David Moyes praises his side following a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Slot: Liverpool deserved more than a point
Arne Slot shares his reaction to Liverpool surrendering a 2-0 lead to draw with Leeds 3-3 at Elland Road in Matchweek 15.
Farke: Leeds' draw 'feels like a win tonight'
Leeds manager Daniel Farke discusses his takeaways from his side's draw with Liverpool in Matchweek 15.
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Liverpool Matchweek 15
Relive full-match highlights from Liverpool's trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United in Matchweek 15.
Tanaka: Leeds didn't give up against Liverpool
Ao Tanaka and Anton Stach reflect on Leeds' 3-3 draw with Liverpool to snatch a valuable point at Elland Road.
Liverpool 'not good enough' to finish off Leeds
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe react to Leeds' incredible 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Elland Road in Matchweek 15.
Tanaka brings Leeds level at 3-3 with Liverpool
Leeds stun Liverpool in the 96th minute as Ao Tanaka makes it 3-3 at Elland Road.
Szoboszlai puts Liverpool 3-2 ahead of Leeds
Liverpool respond and it's Dominik Szoboszlai with a right-footed finish to give Liverpool their lead back at Elland Road.