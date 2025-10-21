 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedJaydan Kamason

Jaydan
Kamason

Latest News

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga EA Sports
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Villarreal CF v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Arsenal FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3
Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Patient Gunners party in second half
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Elland Road
Ranking the best Premier League players, so far — Unexpected stars galore early in the season
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
What is Manchester United ceiling’s following huge win at Liverpool?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League
Premier League’s race for UEFA Champions League is wide open and as deep as ever
Southampton FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Is Sean Dyche the perfect fit for Nottingham Forest?
Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield
What is wrong with Liverpool and how can Arne Slot fix things?
Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
How to watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Chelsea FC v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2
How to watch Chelsea vs Ajax live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Arsenal's set-piece magic instills 'real fear'
October 21, 2025 01:16 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's performance in their win over Fulham and discuss their set-piece supremacy over the Premier League.
nbc_plp_robbiesarsenal_251021.jpg
4:50
Arsenal’s set-piece magic instills ‘real fear’
nbc_plp_robbiesmaguire_251021.jpg
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
nbc_plp_robbiesange_251021.jpg
8:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
nbc_plp_xgparta_251021.jpg
23:54
Analyzing Man United’s gameplan against Liverpool
nbc_plp_harrymaguire_251021.jpg
8:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
nbc_plp_xgpartb_251021.jpg
16:06
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
7:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
nbc_plp_netbusters8_251021.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
2:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
nbc_pl_mw8allgoals_251020.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
