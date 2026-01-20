 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at UCLA
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Tennis: Australian Open
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier League

Kian Ben
Noble

Latest News

FC Internazionale Milano v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
How to watch Marseille vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Club Brugge KV v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 table — Standings for the UCL league phase
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League
UEFA Champions League league phase schedule: Fixtures, dates, kick off times, full details
Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Borussia Dortmund: Spurs impress before, after red card
FC Internazionale Milano v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD7
Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal: Gunners stay perfect in UEFA Champions League
Aston Villa v Everton - Premier League
Jack Grealish injury news: Broken foot to keep Everton star out ‘a number of months’
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Premier League transfers, January 2026: Confirmed ins and outs for all 20 clubs
Brighton & Hove Albion v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - American Express Stadium
Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth: Kostoulas’ wondrous overhead kick delivers points’ share
Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
January 20, 2026 01:23 PM
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham react to Oliver Glasner's postgame comments where he criticized the Crystal Palace hierarchy for the way they've handled transfers.
