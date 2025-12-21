Latest News
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 18 where Chelsea play host to high-flying Aston Villa in Stamford Bridge.
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 18 where Chelsea play host to high-flying Aston Villa in Stamford Bridge.
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
Robbie Mustoe explains why Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers "should be up there" when discussing who the world's best players are following another man-of-the-match performance for Aston Villa against Manchester United.
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
Robbie Earle explains why Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu is his underappreciated performer of the week following another standout showing in a win over Crystal Palace over the weekend.
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock analyze Aston Villa's 2-1 win against Manchester United before hearing from Morgan Rogers, Ruben Amorim, and Unai Emery after the final whistle.
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock unpack Unai Emery's "fizzy" postgame comments following Aston Villa's win over Manchester United.
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's comments following his side's loss to Aston Villa in Matchweek 17.
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
Morgan Rogers joins Jon Champions and the lads following Aston Villa's statement victory over Manchester United in Matchweek 17.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester United's trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in Matchweek 17.
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
Jon Champion, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock react to Aston Villa's impressive 2-1 over Manchester United at Villa Park in Matchweek 17.