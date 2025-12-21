 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Ravens vs. Patriots in Week 16
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
Trey McKenney scores 17 points as No. 2 Michigan pounds La Salle 102-50
Syndication: The Register Guard
Smith, Huff help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 at Moda Center

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments

Top News

NFL: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Ravens vs. Patriots in Week 16
NCAA Basketball: La Salle at Michigan
Trey McKenney scores 17 points as No. 2 Michigan pounds La Salle 102-50
Syndication: The Register Guard
Smith, Huff help No. 7 Gonzaga beat Oregon 91-82 at Moda Center

Top Clips

nbc_nba_houvssac_comeback_251221.jpg
HLs: Kings rally from behind to win in overtime
NBC_PSNFF_SUNDAYSANTA_251222.jpg
Evaluating NFC playoff picture in Week 16
Diggs_int_raw_251221.png.jpg
Diggs: Maye knows he can trust me in big moments

Premier LeagueAston VillaLeon George Routh

Leon George
Routh

Latest News

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN UTD
Bruno Fernandes injury update — Ruben Amorim discloses potential ‘soft tissue’ hit to Manchester United star
Aston Villa v Manchester United - Premier League
Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester United: Rogers brace, Fernandes injury at Villa Park
FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-MAN UTD
Ruben Amorim reaction after Manchester United lose Bruno Fernandes, game at Aston Villa
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 table — Latest standings
Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOL
What’s wrong with Tottenham Hotspur now?
Nottingham Forest FC v Fulham FC - Premier League
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Arsenal surviving, not thriving as stale attack threatens Premier League title hopes
Fulham v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Craven Cottage
How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League
Everton 0-1 Arsenal: Gyokeres penalty the difference as Gunners remain tame
Key things to watch in Chelsea's battle with Villa
December 21, 2025 04:08 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 18 where Chelsea play host to high-flying Aston Villa in Stamford Bridge.
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251221.jpg
1:59
Key things to watch in Chelsea’s battle with Villa
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_251221.jpg
3:01
Rogers ‘one of the best’ midfielders in the world
nbc_pl_2robearle_251221.jpg
2:55
Ampadu is ‘such an important part’ of Leeds
nbc_pl_update_251221.jpg
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251221.jpg
2:45
Emery pumps the brakes on Villa as contenders
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251221.jpg
5:35
Amorim: Man United ‘were the better team’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_rodgersintv_251221.jpg
5:18
Rogers ‘really confident’ in himself, Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlmu_251221.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
nbc_pl_avlmupostgame_251221.jpg
4:08
Villa cement status as contenders v. Man United
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251221.jpg
1:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
