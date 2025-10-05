 Skip navigation
Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Justin Cooper waves.JPG
Justin Cooper is an ace in the hole for Team USA in the 2025 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Justin Cooper waves.JPG
Justin Cooper is an ace in the hole for Team USA in the 2025 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD

October 4, 2025 08:46 PM
Carnell Tate flies past Golden Gophers' DB Za'Quan Bryan and Julian Sayin finds him to extend Ohio State's lead over Minnesota to 21-3.

nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
02:38
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_ndboise_251004.jpg
09:14
Highlights: Notre Dame overpowers Boise State
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
52
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
nbc_cfb_fieldstd_251004.jpg
01:35
Fields gets up for TD after overturned score
nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
01:36
Minnesota’s offense could struggle vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_ncaaxheisman_251002.jpg
02:08
Bet on Smith, Beck, Moore to win Heisman Trophy
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251002.jpg
07:15
Spartans, Bulldogs are underdogs to back in Week 6
nbc_bte_boisend_251002.jpg
01:59
Take Boise State to score over 20.5 points vs. ND
nbc_bte_illpurdue_251002.jpg
01:24
Take the under in total points for Illinois-Purdue
nbc_rtf_miamifsu_251002.jpg
04:43
Miami vs. FSU is ‘clearly the game of the day’
nbc_rtf_ttechhouston_251002.jpg
02:56
Can Houston avoid getting bulldozed by Texas Tech?
nbc_rtf_petrinoarkansas_251002.jpg
07:10
Petrino back to Arkansas in ‘most ridiculous’ move
nbc_rtf_cfbdynasty_251002.jpg
03:57
Kiffin is right: The CFB dynasty era is over
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251002.jpg
04:16
Will Arch get right with big game vs. Florida?
nbc_rtf_vandybama_251002.jpg
04:04
Vandy could live to rue smack talk vs. Alabama
nbc_cfb_mdwrpkg_251002.jpg
01:56
Senior WRs are shining for Maryland
nbc_cfb_dayonsmithv2_251001.jpg
47
Buckeyes’ Day praises Smith’s evolving leadership
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_moore_251001.jpg
03:24
Moore rises to Heisman favorite after PSU game
nbc_pff_boisestatenotredame_251001.jpg
01:02
Rushing offense key for Boise State and Notre Dame
nbc_roto_miamifsuv2_251001.jpg
01:58
Expect Miami run defense to slow Florida State
nbc_roto_vandybamav2_251001.jpg
01:51
Take Alabama’s Miller to rush for under 63.5 yards

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_xfinityroval_251004.jpg
09:55
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Charlotte on The CW
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
01:10
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
42
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_horse_coolmore_251004.jpg
01:49
Rhetorical powers to win in Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_horse_claiborne_251004.jpg
02:06
Ted Noffey wins Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_horse_americanpharoh_251004.jpg
01:59
Intrepido’s late surge nets American Pharoah win
nbc_horse_thoroughbred_251004.jpg
01:21
Praying outlasts Vahva to win the TCA Stakes
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
nbc_nba_pg_nykvsphi_251004.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Knicks vs. 76ers
nbc_fnia_talkingballseg_251004.jpg
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_musunhl_251004.jpg
10:55
Extended HLs: Man United v. Sunderland Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_arswhu_251004.jpg
09:15
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_postgameandnextgame_251004.jpg
01:47
Reactions from Man United’s clinic v. Sunderland
nbc_fnia_joshclip_251004.jpg
03:17
Bills’ ‘family-like atmosphere’ important to Allen
Vrabel_interview_SNF.jpg
27:51
Talkin’ Ball: Vrabel on coaching, Maye progress
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
02:30
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251004.jpg
01:09
Sesko doubles Man United’s lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251004.jpg
01:13
Rice puts Arsenal 1-0 ahead of West Ham
allen_and_devin.jpg
17:20
How Allen, Bills adopted a ‘don’t blink mindset’
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251004.jpg
01:02
Mount nets Man United’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_leetot_251005.jpg
11:52
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Spurs Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_leetotpostgame_251004.jpg
02:06
Spurs ‘can finish fourth’ under Frank’s guidance