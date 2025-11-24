 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

Raptors' identity runs through speed, defense
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
Mitchell brings 'every single thing to the table'
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Players Era Championship-St. John at Iowa State
No. 15 Iowa State remains unbeaten with 83-82 victory over No. 14 St. John’s in Players Era tourney
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 22 Syracuse at Notre Dame
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 14, including Mendoza, Sayin, Reed, Love
NCAA Basketball: Monmouth-NJ at Seton Hall
Staton-McCray scores 22 to lead Seton Hall over No. 23 NC State 85-74

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Singleton & Dennis-Sutton striving for greatness

November 24, 2025 05:40 PM
Penn State stars Nick Singleton and Dani Dennis-Sutton reflect on their journey to the top level of collegiate football and share their vision for the future. Sponsored by Xfinity.

nbc_cfb_bigten_cornquiz_251124.jpg
02:22
Ferentz knows corn; Rhule does not
nbc_cfb_bigten_whatsinbag_v2_251124.jpg
02:58
Big Ten coaches react to items from rival schools
nbc_cfb_washucla_fischintv_251122.jpg
44
Fisch shouts out Williams’ leadership for UW
nbc_cfb_washucla_251122.jpg
06:13
Highlights: Williams pushes Washington over UCLA
nbc_cfb_washucla_benjamintd_251122.jpg
58
UCLA scores on Washington’s fumbled punt return
nbc_cfb_washucla_roebucktd_251122.jpg
45
Williams finds Roebuck for another Washington TD
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamstd2_251122.jpg
41
Williams keeps it to extend Washington’s lead
nbc_cfb_rankings_251122.jpg
01:22
Auerbach picks updated CFP bracket
nbc_cfb_washucla_mclaughlintd_251122.jpg
01:13
Washington pounces on UCLA’s botched fake FG
nbc_rtf_oregonusc_251122.jpg
04:04
Oregon boosts CFP resume by beating USC
nbc_cfb_washucla_williamsjrtd_251122.jpg
44
Williams slices through UCLA for Huskies’ first TD
nbc_rtf_osumichiganpreview_251122.jpg
03:20
Can Ohio State get over Michigan hump?
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251122.jpg
02:35
Pavia, Stroman step up in Week 13
nbc_rtf_heismanconvo_251122.jpg
07:23
Heisman race heating up entering rivalry week
nbc_rtf_miamind_251122.jpg
04:25
Miami, Notre Dame jockey for playoff positioning
nbc_cfb_psunebhl_251122.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Penn State beats down Nebraska
nbc_cfb_psusmith_251122.jpg
03:12
Could Smith lay claim to Penn State HC gig?
nbc_cfb_allensingletonint_251122.jpg
01:38
Allen, Singleton ring in senior night together
nbc_cfb_smithint_251122.jpg
01:38
Penn State’s Smith: ‘It’s my locker room’
nbc_cfb_allenrecordtd_251122.jpg
01:17
Allen sets Penn State rushing record before TD
nbc_cfb_nebtd1_251122.jpg
44
Lateef gets Nebraska into the end zone
nbc_cfb_psufuture_251122.jpg
04:31
What direction should Penn State go at HC?
nbc_cfb_singletontd2_251122.jpg
01:36
Singleton ties Barkley’s Penn State TD record
nbc_cfb_lovecomp_251122.jpg
03:17
Highlights: Love dominates vs. Syracuse
nbc_cfb_pennstatetd1_251122.jpg
01:12
Allen’s 50-yard dash sets up PSU TD
nbc_cfb_singeltontd_251122.jpg
46
Singleton punches in a Penn State score
nbc_cfb_ndsyrhl_251122.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Notre Dame jumps all over Syracuse
nbc_cfb_ndsyrrecap_251122.jpg
03:57
Notre Dame ‘without a doubt’ an elite team in CFB
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251122.jpg
01:12
Freeman: ND maintained standard vs. Syracuse
nbc_cfb_ndvsmiamichat_251122.jpg
05:15
Where will Notre Dame-Miami playoff debate land?

nbc_nba_clevstor_torpre_251124.jpg
02:38
Raptors’ identity runs through speed, defense
nbc_nba_clevstor_clepreanalysis_251124.jpg
04:55
Mitchell brings ‘every single thing to the table’
nbc_nba_clevstor_hbdoscarv2_251124.jpg
01:29
Celebrating Robertson on his 87th birthday
ingram.jpg
04:18
Raptors ‘near the top’ amid seven-game win streak
nbc_pl_update_251124.jpg
07:40
PL Update: Everton outlast Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw12allgoals_251124.jpg
12:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_amorimintvv2_251124.jpg
03:49
Amorim: Everton ‘deserved the win’ v. Man United
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251124.jpg
02:32
Moyes reacts to red card incident v. Man United
nbc_pl_dbhintv_251124.jpg
03:24
Dewsbury-Hall credits Everton’s ‘grit’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_mueve_251124.jpg
12:44
Extended HLs: Man United v. Everton Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_everedcard1_251124.jpg
02:12
Everton’s Gana sent off after striking Keane
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251124.jpg
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_251124.jpg
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
nba_roto_kawhi_251124.jpg
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens