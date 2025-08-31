 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
Wan’Dale Robinson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown

August 30, 2025 09:20 PM
Joshua Perry, Chris Simms, Nicole Auerbach and Ahmed Fareed react to Julian Sayin and Ohio State's blockbuster win over Arch Manning and Texas in Week 1.

nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michiganint_250830.jpg
01:01
Guy capitalizes with acrobatic interception
nbc_cfb_michigantd2_250830.jpg
01:01
Haynes scores his second TD vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_michigantd1_250830.jpg
01:38
Haynes breaks free for Michigan’s first TD of 2025
MichiganCFPOdds.jpg
01:22
Evaluating Michigan’s path to CFP
nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_westillvsill_250829.jpg
06:39
Highlights: Illinois dominates Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyercomp_250829.jpg
05:15
HLs: Altmyer throws three TDs vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250829.jpg
01:11
Altmyer ‘excited’ for season after Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_bretbielema_250829.jpg
33
Bielema breaks down Illinois’ Week 1 win
nbc_cfb_puntreturntd_250829.jpg
01:59
Beatty takes electric punt return to the house
nbc_cfb_texasosudiscussion_250829.jpg
02:44
Storylines to watch in Texas vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_illifourthtouchdown_250829.jpg
01:44
Bowick catches second TD vs. Western Illinois
nbc_cfb_thirdillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:14
Laughery explodes for 25-yard TD vs. WIU
nbc_cfb_illinoisturnover_250829.jpg
01:44
Jacas’ forced fumble sets Illinois up
nbc_cfb_secondillitouchdown_250829.jpg
01:15
Bowick gives Illinois a 14-point lead
nbc_cfb_draftkingsv2_250829.jpg
02:01
Illinois an intriguing longshot bet to make CFP
nbc_cfb_illinoisfirsttouchdown_250829.jpg
01:07
Altmyer finds Arkin for first Illini TD of season
nbc_cfb_michigandiscussion_250829.jpg
01:23
How will Underwood handle pressure at Michigan?
nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
nbc_cfb_illsznpreiew_250828.jpg
01:34
Illinois facing high expectations in 2025 season
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
nbc_rtf_week1underdog_250828.jpg
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
nbc_rtf_lsuclemson_250828.jpg
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
nbc_rtf_texasosu_250828.jpg
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
nbc_rtf_cfbbrackets_250828.jpg
17:24
Auerbach and Perry break down CFP predictions

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
07:18
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_ervingint_250830.jpg
01:30
Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return
nbc_horse_kdturfsprint_250830.jpg
05:00
Bear River races to Kentucky Turf Sprint win
nbc_pl_update_250830.jpg
22:36
PL Update: Man United survive Burnley collapse
GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
03:59
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
09:03
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
02:22
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week
nbc_pl_leenew_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:45
Newcastle ‘lacked fight, energy’ against Leeds
nbc_pl_leenewhl_250830.jpg
08:34
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Newcastle Matchweek 3
nbc_nas_truckdar_250830.jpg
10:20
Highlights: Truck Series playoff race, Darlington
nbc_fnia_barkleyreflections_250830.jpg
04:19
Family makes Barkley’s feats more special
nbc_cyc_stage8hl_250830.jpg
29:07
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 8
nbc_pl_wov_eve_hl_250830_copy.jpg
11:05
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Everton Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_muburhl_250830.jpg
15:49
Extended HLs: Man United v. Burnley Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_postgamereacs_250830.jpg
02:01
Amorim gets much-needed win as Man United survive
nbc_pl_sunbrehl_250830.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Brentford Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_eve_goal2_250830v2.jpg
01:33
Ndiaye nets Everton’s go-ahead goal v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totvbouhl_250830.jpg
12:15
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Bournemouth Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_goalmu3bur2_250830.jpg
07:04
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd dramatic 3-2 lead
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250830.jpg
01:10
Philipsen: ‘I had to find my way’ for Stage 8 win
nbc_pl_eve_goal_3_250830.jpg
01:22
Dewsbury-Hall drills Everton 3-1 ahead of Wolves
vuelta_stage_8_finish.jpg
06:09
Highlights: Vuelta a España Stage 8 Finish
nbc_pl_sunbre_isidorgoal_250830.jpg
01:35
Isidor nets 96th-minute winner for Sunderland
nbc_pl_wov_goal2_250830.jpg
01:42
Gomes blasts Wolves within one goal of Everton
nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
02:46
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
01:22
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
01:27
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United
nbc_pl_goalmu2bur1_250830.jpg
01:29
Mbeumo immediately responds to give Man Utd lead