MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Villanova at Penn State
No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, game overview, top players, trends and stats
PGA: Ryder Cup - Practice Round
Ryder Cup Predictions: The Ryder Cup Records of Players and Expert Picks
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 20 Illinois at Indiana
How to watch No. 11 Indiana vs Iowa: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAA Week 5 matchup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
nbc_rtf_secpermanentrivals_250925.jpg
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?

September 25, 2025 01:17 PM
Nicole Auerbach explains why Florida State and Virginia could be a surprisingly low-scoring affair and Joshua Perry breaks down how Washington could upset Ohio State in Week 5.

nbc_rtf_secpermanentrivals_250925.jpg
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
nbc_rtf_indianaoverillinois_250925.jpg
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
nbc_rtf_mateersurgery_250925.jpg
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
nbc_rtf_gundyfired_250925.jpg
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
nbc_rtf_lsuolemiss_250925.jpg
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
nbc_rtf_psuoregon_250925.jpg
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
TySimpson9-25.jpg
04:26
How will Alabama respond against Georgia?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_250925.jpg
02:58
Oregon, UCF lead Week 5 underdog picks
lsu.jpg
02:24
LSU the best ‘no’ bet for CFB Playoff futures
nbc_roto_indianaiowa_250925.jpg
01:58
Trust Hoosiers as heavy road favorite against Iowa
nbc_roto_usc_250925.jpg
01:54
Target over total points in USC-Illinois matchup
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_mendoza_250924.jpg
03:22
Why Mendoza’s draft stock continues to rise
nbc_bte_pittuscv3_250924.jpg
01:52
Will Sellers rush for 30.5 yards against Kentucky?
pennstaterbthumbnail.jpg
02:05
Expect RB Singleton to rush for over 58.5 yards
nbc_bte_bamageorgiav2_250924.jpg
01:55
Take QB Stockton to rush for more than 35.5 yards
greenarkansasrbthumbnail.jpg
01:43
Can QB Green, Arkansas upset Notre Dame at home?
lsutethumbnail.jpg
01:50
Bet on TE Sharp to have over 26.5 receiving yards
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_cfb_ill_ind_250920.jpg
05:17
Highlights: Indiana dismantles Illinois
Michigan_Nebraska_HLs_raw.jpg
04:28
HLs: Michigan staves off Nebraska in Lincoln
nbc_cfb_mendoza_intrv_250920.jpg
01:36
Mendoza on Indiana’s ‘special’ win over Illinois
nbc_rtf_indianaillinois_250920.jpg
02:44
Indiana makes ‘statement’ with win over Illinois
nbc_cfb_cignetti_comp_250920.jpg
01:05
Cignetti: Indiana ‘dominated’ vs. Illinois
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250920.jpg
03:05
Oklahoma defense, Price headline best Week 4 games
nbc_rtf_gametalk1_250920.jpg
04:26
Oklahoma, Texas Tech prevail in Week 4
nbc_rtf_gametalk2_250920.jpg
02:17
Michigan earns ‘big win’ against Nebraska
nbc_cfb_mendoza_comp_250920.jpg
01:24
Highlights: Mendoza throws five TDs vs. Illinois

nbc_golf_jeep_250925.jpg
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
nbc_ffhh_hate_catches_250925.jpg
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
nbc_ffhh_monygomery_250925.jpg
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
nbc_golf_hpejr_250925.jpg
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
nbc_dls_nyliberty_250925.jpg
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
herbert.jpg
02:32
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
01:18
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
01:09
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_gbvsdal_250925.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 4 preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_chivslv_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Bears vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_jaxvssf_250925.jpg
03:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_balvskc_250925.jpg
04:38
NFL Week 4 preview: Ravens vs. Chiefs
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_csu_indvslar_250925.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 4 preview: Colts vs. Rams
nbc_csu_lacvsnyg_250925.jpg
02:14
NFL Week 4 preview: Chargers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_phivstb_250925.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_tenvshou_250925.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 4 preview: Titans vs. Texans
PanthersPats9-25.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 4 preview: Panthers vs. Patriots
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_csu_clevsdet_250925.jpg
02:29
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Lions
nbc_dps_passanintv_250925.jpg
12:01
Passan on AL MVP race between Judge and Raleigh
nbc_csu_wasvsatl_250925.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_novsbuf_250925.jpg
03:07
NFL Week 4 preview: Saints vs. Bills
nbc_csu_minvspitt_250925.jpg
03:49
NFL Week 4 preview: Vikings vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_seavsaz_250925.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 4 preview: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
JordanLoveBet9-25.jpg
01:51
Love props headline Packers vs. Cowboys bets
nbc_dps_chambleeintv_250925.jpg
12:57
Chamblee: Scheffler, Rory are Ryder Cup alphas
MicahDPOY.jpg
02:23
Parsons ‘rightfully the favorite’ for DPOY
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_hovlandpresser_250925.jpg
05:11
Hovland locking in ‘paradoxical’ golf swing