Day, OSU 'botched their plan' in loss to Michigan

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25
millermoss_news.jpg
USC QB Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek

Top Clips

nbc_dls_12teamplayoffdisc_241202.jpg
Losses ‘meant a lot more’ before 12-team CFP
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241202.jpg
Tiger’s role at this year’s Hero World Challenge
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_241202.jpg
Daniels, McLaurin go off for Commanders in big win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25
millermoss_news.jpg
USC QB Miller Moss will enter the transfer portal
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek

Top Clips

nbc_dls_12teamplayoffdisc_241202.jpg
Losses ‘meant a lot more’ before 12-team CFP
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241202.jpg
Tiger’s role at this year’s Hero World Challenge
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsv2_241202.jpg
Daniels, McLaurin go off for Commanders in big win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Day, OSU 'botched their plan' in loss to Michigan

December 2, 2024 02:02 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show looks back on Ohio State's upset loss to Michigan on Saturday, discussing why it was one of the "worst coaching jobs" of Ryan Day's career.