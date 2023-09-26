 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fantasy Cy Young candidates 2023: Snell, Eflin

September 26, 2023 02:48 PM
D.J. Short and Eric Samulski reveal their picks for this year's fantasy baseball Cy Young winner including Blake Snell and Zach Eflin.