What does Montgomery's injury mean for Gibbs?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Don't Miss
Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Peacock as the crew discusses Berry's Love/Hate for Week 3
Close
Watch Now
What does Montgomery's injury mean for Gibbs?
September 21, 2023 06:59 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery's injury and what it means for Jahmyr Gibbs' fantasy value against the Atlanta Falcons.
Close Ad