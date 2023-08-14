Watch Now
Could Glover ride hot finish to a Ryder Cup spot?
Golf Today talks about Lucas Glover's success in his 40s and debates whether his back-to-back wins late in the season will be good enough to get him a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Golf Today discusses Lilia Vu's ascendence on the LPGA Tour after winning two major championships and gaining the No. 1 ranking.
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Seabourn's This is Your Moment features Jordan Speith putting on a show with his incredible play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
The Golf Central team reviews Ally Ewing's remarkable day at the AIG Women's Open and breaks down what must happen for the Mississippi native to secure her first major championship victory.
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the AIG Women's Open at the iconic Walton Heath Golf Club.
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
Rory McIlroy compares his status entering the FedExCup Playoffs to where he was at this point last season and talks about trying to improve his putting as well as the state of the PGA Tour.
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
Scottie Scheffler reflects on last year's FedExCup Playoff finish, talks his new putter and offers his thoughts on the PGA Tour's immediate future.
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024
Pierceson Coody talks about his next goals after earning his PGA Tour card and the dynamics of competing with his brother, Parker.
Moldovan makes headway on PGA Tour University
Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan joins Golf Today to highlight his incredible U.S. Open run plus what the PGA Tour University has in store for him.
Griffin looks to attack from final playoff spot
Ben Griffin reflects on the whirlwind of the last week as he squeaked into the final spot in the FedExCup Playoffs and his strategy moving forward.
Uncertainty surrounds PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard have the latest on the PGA Tour-LIV Golf framework following a players meeting with Jay Monahan in Memphis.
Are ‘fundamentals’ being lost in rollback rule?
PGA of America president John Lindert and CEO Seth Waugh join Golf Today to discuss the World Alliance of PGA's memo regarding the proposed golf ball rollback rule.