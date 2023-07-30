 Skip navigation
Top News

Jordan Hicks
Blue Jays bolster bullpen by acquiring RHP Jordan Hicks from St. Louis
Nathan Eovaldi
Rangers put All-Star RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain
oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces

Top Clips

nbc_nas_keselowski_230730.jpg
Keselowski leads most laps, winds up sixth
nbc_nas_logano_230730.jpg
Logano fourth at Richmond after late charge
nbc_nas_hamlin_230730.jpg
Hamlin follows up Pocono win with runner-up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 3M Open, Round 4

July 30, 2023 06:00 PM
Look back at the highlight moments from the final round of the 3M Open, where Lee Hodges emerged victorious.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_3mopenlites_230729.jpg
4:49
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_3mopenround2lites_230728.jpg
5:34
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2 pre-delay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_streelmanint_230728.jpg
2:32
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_thisisyourmomentv2_230728.jpg
1:36
Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1hl_230727.jpg
6:20
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230727.jpg
2:05
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_notahbegayintv_230726.jpg
9:27
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_3mupdate_230726.jpg
3:49
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rosezhangpresser_230726.jpg
5:38
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
6:00
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
4:10
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
7:02
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
Now Playing