HLs: Bhatia's stellar 9-under Valero Round 1
Watch highlights from Akshay Bhatia's outstanding Round 1 of the Valero Texas Open, in which he posted a score of 9-under to go up by three strokes early.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
Spieth drills ace on 16th at Valero Texas Open
McIlroy waits for ball to drop in cup for birdie
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
