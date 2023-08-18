Watch Now
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Highlights: Homa, BMW Championship, Round 2
Max Homa broke the course record at Olympia Fields during Round 2 of the BMW Championship. Check out his best shots from a historic day.
Homa sets course record in Round 2 at BMW Champ.
Max Homa talks about the many ways in which he succeeded during Round 2 of the BMW Championship, during which he set a course record with an 8-under 62.
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
Todd Lewis talks with Matt Fitzpatrick about his second round at the BMW Championship and his brother Alex's performance on the DP World Tour.
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Kirk positioning himself for return to East Lake
Todd Lewis interviews Chris Kirk after his first-round performance at the BMW Championship, where Kirk left his round with the tournament lead.
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
Mark Rolfing joins Golf Today to talk about the effects of the Maui wildfires and how people can help support the area.
McIlroy recovers for birdie on No. 17 at BMW
Rory McIlroy's errant tee shot on No. 17 during the first round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club turns into an improbable birdie with a near-impossible approach shot and chip-in birdie.
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
Work around the greens has McIlroy T1 after Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy's work around the greens has him in great position, shooting 5-under par for a share of the lead after Round 1 of the BMW Championship. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
Brian Harman talks about why his start to the BMW Championship felt different from last week as he gets back in a rhythm after winning The Open.
McIlroy’s relationship with new putter going well
Rory McIlroy talks with Todd Lewis about how he overcame his driving issues in Round 1 of the BMW Championship.