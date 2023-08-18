 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atw1500_nationals_230708.jpg
In return to Worlds stage, Nikki Hiltz fueled by their kick and their community
Jeremy Clements car.jpg
Never give up: Persistent Jeremy Clements reaches Xfinity mark
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shawcharityclassicrd1ehl_230818.jpg
Highlights: Shaw Charity Classic, Round 1
nbc_pl_hamerintv_v2_230818.jpg
Hamer: Blades ‘deserved more’ in loss to Forest
nbc_pl_heckingbottom_230818.jpg
Heckingbottom shares takeaways from loss to Forest

Watch Now

Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 2

August 18, 2023 06:01 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
nbc_golf_pga_homard2lites_230818.jpg
2:38
Highlights: Homa, BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_maxhomaint_230818.jpg
1:49
Homa sets course record in Round 2 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_230818.jpg
1:50
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_dp_ispshandard2v2_230818.jpg
15:35
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_chriskirkint_230818.jpg
1:50
Kirk positioning himself for return to East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_rolfingmauiwildfires_230818.jpg
13:21
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
nbc_golf_seabourn_230818.jpg
0:54
McIlroy recovers for birdie on No. 17 at BMW
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1hl_230817.jpg
12:44
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdw_bmwrd1_230817.jpg
1:13
Work around the greens has McIlroy T1 after Rd. 1
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_harmanintv_230817.jpg
1:36
Harman back in the swing of things at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_mcilroyintv_230817.jpg
2:36
McIlroy’s relationship with new putter going well
nbc_golf_pga_bmw_mcilroy17birdie_230817.jpg
1:42
McIlroy turns potential disaster into a birdie
