Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Cameron Champ has a share of the lead heading into the weekend.
Thompson: Support ‘inspiring’ in PGA Tour debut
Hear from Lexi Thompson and the Golf Central crew break down Thompson's PGA Tour debut in the Shriners Children's Open, an inspiring performance despite narrowly missing the cut.
Champ’s ‘swing wasn’t there,’ but co-leads at -12
Cameron Champ discusses his second round of the Shriners Children's Open, in which he was "able to score" despite not having his best swing.
Watch the best shots from the second round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Cameron Champ has a share of the lead heading into the weekend.
Thompson: Shriners nerves similar to Solheim Cup
The Golf Central crew sifts through the impressive start from Lexi Thompson at the Shriners Children's Open and talks about her chances of potentially making the cut.
Thompson hitting ‘quality drives’ at Shriners
The Golf Central crew provides analysis of Lexi Thompson's Round 1 performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where she became the seventh woman to ever play on the PGA Tour.
Hot putting helps Hossler get early Shriners lead
Beau Hossler's putter heats up in the first round of the Shriners Children Open and the Golf Central crew are wondering if he can get his first career PGA Tour win this weekend.
‘Really high marks’ for Lexi in PGA Tour debut
The Golf Central crew praises Lexi Thompson's performance under pressure in Round 1 of the Shriners Children's Open, her PGA Tour debut.
Highlights: Thompson, Shriners Open, Round 1
Lexi Thompson became the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open. Watch her highlights from Round 1 in Las Vegas.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Beau Hossler takes the early lead and LPGA star Lexi Thompson is fighting to get in position to make the cut.
Rolfing: Shriners result matters for Lexi
The Golf Central crew give analysis on Lexi Thompson's PGA Tour debut.
White’s journey from paralysis to PGA Tour
Brett White joins Golf Today following a T-13 at the Sanderson Farms Championship to talk about his journey from paralysis to the PGA Tour.