Top News

The American Express - Final Round
American Express payout: Who got the money and points?
The American Express - Final Round
From Tour status to majors, what AmEx win means for Dunlap
ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz breaks American record in 1000m in speed skating

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlapcomp_240121.jpg
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapparentsintv_240121.jpg
Dunlap’s parents emotional while taking in win
nbc_golf_pga_coachseawellintv_240121.jpg
Seawall: ‘It’s Dunlap time’

Watch Now

Highlights: The American Express, Round 4

January 21, 2024 07:33 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from a historic final round of The American Express from La Quinta, California, where Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_dunlappresser_240121.jpg
13:21
Dunlap: Nothing went as expected in AmEx win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapcomp_240121.jpg
5:49
Dunlap’s best shots at the American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapparentsintv_240121.jpg
3:15
Dunlap’s parents emotional while taking in win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_coachseawellintv_240121.jpg
2:02
Seawall: ‘It’s Dunlap time’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapwinexplained_240121.jpg
1:32
What does Dunlap gain with American Express win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd4_240121.jpg
7:57
Highlights: The American Express, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapfinalshot_240121.jpg
1:23
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240121.jpg
2:54
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
5:38
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
Now Playing
The American Express - Round Three
2:15
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
7:41
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
8:15
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
Now Playing