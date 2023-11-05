Watch Now
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 4
Don't miss the action from the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Up Next
Kuchar happy with ‘solid’ week at WWT Championship
Kuchar happy with 'solid' week at WWT Championship
Matt Kuchar feels he had 'one jump up and get him' at the World Wide Technology Championship but remains pleased with holding steady after a 'solid' week of golf.
Villegas: I’m proud of the way I battled today
Villegas: I'm proud of the way I battled today
Camilo Villegas was hoping he would have a chance to match Erik van Rooyen, but overall he's proud of the way he played all weekend and his second-place finish at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Van Rooyen gets job done, sees sick friend
Van Rooyen gets job done, sees sick friend
Erik van Rooyen took care of business at the World Wide Technology Championship and was finally able to see a friend battling a serious illness.
Van Rooyen: There’s bigger stuff in life than golf
Van Rooyen: There's bigger stuff in life than golf
Erik Van Rooyen fights back tears after winning the World Wide Technology Championship, sharing how he was able to channel the emotions while playing for something bigger with his ill best friend in his thoughts.
Van Rooyen goes birdie-birdie-eagle for WWT title
Van Rooyen goes birdie-birdie-eagle for WWT title
Erik Van Rooyen drains back-to-back birdies before a clutch Eagle putt on No. 18 to win the World Wide Technology Championship, his second PGA Tour win.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 4
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 4
Don't miss the action from the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Kuchar maintains confidence at WWT Championship
Kuchar maintains confidence at WWT Championship
There was 'a bit of everything' in Matt Kuchar's performance in round three at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he sits as the co-leader on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
Van Rooyen has 'a lot to play for' at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew review Erik Van Rooyen's third round at the World Wide Technology Championship and the additional 'inward pressure' playing with thoughts of a sick friend back home.
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
Villegas' 'tough' work paying off at WWT Champ.
Camilo Villegas is happy to see his 'tough' work paying off as co-leader of the World Wide Technology Championship, and the Golf Central crew discuss how he will push his competitors in the final round.
Analyzing Kuchar’s turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
Analyzing Kuchar's turbulent Round 3 at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew discusses Matt Kuchar's performance after the third round of the World Technology Championship.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 3
Watch the action from Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.