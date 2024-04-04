 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bhatiard1hl_240404.jpg
HLs: Bhatia’s stellar 9-under Valero Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_valerord1hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Jordan Spieth makes hole-in-one during crazy opening round in Texas
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round Two
Lottie Woad survives windy day to lead Augusta National Women’s Amateur by two

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bhatiard1hl_240404.jpg
HLs: Bhatia’s stellar 9-under Valero Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_valerord1hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
nbc_pl_palmerpostmatchintv_240404.jpg
Palmer reacts to Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ win v. Man Utd

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Spieth drills ace on 16th at Valero Texas Open

April 4, 2024 06:51 PM
Jordan Spieth drills an ace on the 16th hole as part of a "Spieth-like" opening round of the Valero Texas Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bhatiard1hl_240404.jpg
2:48
HLs: Bhatia’s stellar 9-under Valero Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_valerord1hl_240404.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_spiethace_240404.jpg
2:25
Spieth drills ace on 16th at Valero Texas Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_roryballdrop_240404.jpg
2:28
McIlroy waits for ball to drop in cup for birdie
Now Playing
nbc_gc_mcilroy_240403.jpg
4:23
McIlroy looking to ‘simplify’ things for Masters
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240403.jpg
4:31
Fallout from Thomas’ split with caddie Mackay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlav_micolry_240403.jpg
6:50
Will McIlroy’s latest Masters game plan work?
Now Playing
nbc_gt_aonsegmentsponsored_240403.jpg
5:54
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
Now Playing
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
10:10
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlenovo_valero_240403.jpg
1:15
Why TPC San Antonio will test PGA Tour players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fluff_240402.jpg
6:03
‘Love of the game’ drives longtime caddie Cowan
Now Playing
nbc_golf_couplesaugusta_240402.jpg
2:03
Couples, LaCava revisit 1992 Masters victory
Now Playing