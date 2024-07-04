 Skip navigation
Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
Hurricanes continue restocking in free agency by signing Jack Roslovic to a 1-year deal
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic: Tee times, groupings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start
nbc_golf_gc_springerjdc_240704.jpg
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd1_240704.jpg
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1

July 4, 2024 07:50 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
10:50
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_springerjdc_240704.jpg
2:03
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd1_240704.jpg
2:14
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
nbc_golf_gc_haydenspringerintv_240704.jpg
3:51
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
nbc_golf_gc_spiethtrivia_240703.jpg
2:17
Spieth trivia ahead of John Deere Classic return
nbc_golf_gc_spiethpresser_240703.jpg
9:15
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
nbc_golf_gcpod_spieth_240703.jpg
4:17
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
4:21
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
10:17
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_rogersreport_240702.jpg
4:16
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
1:42
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
8:21
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
