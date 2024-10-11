Watch Now
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Ivins, Utah.
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Kevin Yu.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Yu’s dream becomes reality after first PGA win
Kevin Yu discusses his first career PGA Tour victory after winning the Sanderson Farms Championship and how he captured a lifelong dream with his parents in attendance.
Cauley bogey-free at Sanderson Farms Championship
Bud Cauley is on a tear through three rounds at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, as he remains bogey-free through 54 holes at the Country Club of Jackson.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Mitchell ‘consistent and smooth’ through Round 3
Keith Mitchell gives an honest review about his play so far in the Sanderson Farms Championship, adding that he was "consistent and smooth' despite taking some bad shots.
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.
Berger having fun at Sanderson Farms Championship
Daniel Berger talks about feeling fully healthy at the Sanderson Farms Championship and the Golf Central crew discusses his comeback from injuries and other changes.