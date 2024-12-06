Watch Now
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Scottie Scheffler's impressive showing during Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, breaking down what has worked for the world No. 1 in The Bahamas.
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis discuss Tiger Woods' historic year in 2000, explaining how a run like that has yet to be replicated 24 years later.
Thomas off to strong start at Hero World Challenge
Brandel Chamblee and Todd Lewis break down Justin Thomas' Round 1 showing at the Hero World Challenge, discussing what the 15-time PGA Tour winner did well to start things off in The Bahamas.
Scheffler opens Hero strong with new putting grip
Todd Lewis and Brandel Chamblee analyze Scottie Scheffler's first-round 67 at the Hero World Challenge, and hear from the defending champion regarding his new putting grip and starting the new year strong.
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour from Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.
‘Stress-free’ Young nabs Hero World Challenge lead
Watch Cameron Young's Round 1 highlights at the 2024 Hero World Challenge before hearing his thoughts on his strong start.
Åberg sets 2025 goal: ‘Get it over the line’
During his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, Ludvig Åberg chats with Cara Banks about his injury recovery, his remarkable rookie season and his hopes for the 2025 campaign.
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
U.S. Ryder Cup pay has become a "hot-button topic" around the PGA Tour, and Brandel Chamblee calls out how this idea could "corrupt" the nature of Ryder Cup participation in an event that is all about "patriotism."
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
Justin Thomas speaks with Rex Hoggard about the birth of daughter Molly Grace and his renewed hopes for the new season after a rough 2024.
Wood: ‘Not ridiculous’ to pay U.S. Ryder Cup team
U.S. Ryder Cup team manager John Wood joins Golf Today to chime in on the potential ways the U.S. Ryder Cup team, saying it is "not ridiculous" and will not have an effect on the competitive nature of the event.