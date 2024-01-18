Watch Now
Springer discusses first round as PGA Tour member
Hayden Springer speaks after carding an impressive 8-under in his first round as a PGA Tour member and sitting in the top ten through 18 holes at The American Express.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
After carding a 4-under 68 at the American Express, Daniel Berger describes the "challenge" of making his return to the PGA Tour after being sidelined 18 months due to injury.
Springer discusses first round as PGA Tour member
Chamblee breaks down changes in Zalatoris’ swing
Learn more about what Will Zalatoris' golf swing is looking like and how his back injury figures in.
Stricker: ‘Very concerned’ with state of PGA Tour
Steve Stricker joins the Golf Today crew to discuss the state of the PGA Tour, why he's concerned with the Tour's future, what changes could be made moving forward and more.
Langer discusses future at the Masters, U.S. Open
Bernhard Langer tells Golf Today that he will be playing in his final Masters Tournament in 2024 and looks ahead to the U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2, where he could also be making his final appearance.
Scheffler looking to gauge game at 2024 AmEx
Scottie Scheffler explains why he enjoys playing at The American Express, saying the lack of weather conditions in La Quinta allow him to assess the progress of his game.
How Lee and Good Good Golf’s relationship began
PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee and Good Good Golf's Tom "Bubbie" Broders join Golf Today to discuss how their relationship began, spreading the game of golf to a younger audience and more.
McIlroy: Golf must ‘align interests’ to advance
The Golf Today crew discusses Rory McIlroy's comments on the state of the PGA Tour-LIV merger, where the superstar explained why it's difficult to 'align interests' between multiple parties.
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win
Grayson Murray speaks to Golf Central’s Steve Burkowski about his 2nd-ever PGA Tour win at the 2024 Sony Open and how he proved his "game never left."
Schauffele taking things day-to-day in 2024
Steve Burkowski speaks with Xander Schauffele as he prepares for the American Express and discusses his mindset and goals for 2024.