Top News

2024 French Open - Day 3
Novak Djokovic starts French Open with win after stating ‘low expectations, high hopes’
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Stewart-Haas Racing to close shop after 2024 NASCAR season
Mizuho Americas Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson, 29, to retire from LPGA Tour at the end of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaagolfncmensqfinals_240528.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals
nbc_roto_rfsanthonyrichardson_240528.jpg
Does Richardson need to change his play style?
nbc_roto_rfswatsonorjohnson_240528.jpg
Is Watson or Johnson the stronger fantasy option?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2024 French Open - Day 3
Novak Djokovic starts French Open with win after stating ‘low expectations, high hopes’
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Stewart-Haas Racing to close shop after 2024 NASCAR season
Mizuho Americas Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson, 29, to retire from LPGA Tour at the end of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaagolfncmensqfinals_240528.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals
nbc_roto_rfsanthonyrichardson_240528.jpg
Does Richardson need to change his play style?
nbc_roto_rfswatsonorjohnson_240528.jpg
Is Watson or Johnson the stronger fantasy option?

Watch Now

Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf

May 28, 2024 03:00 PM
Lexi Thompson reflects on her golf career after announcing she will retire from a full-time schedule at the end of the season, discusses the rigors of professional golf and looks ahead to the U.S. Women's Open.
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonpresser_240528.jpg
16:39
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaluswofeature_240528.jpg
3:04
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
5:36
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyjordapresser_240528.jpg
17:42
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_charleyhulluswofeature_240528.jpg
2:24
Why Hull is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ talent
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
nbc_golf_usopenqualintvs_240520.jpg
2:13
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_bodenhamerintv_240506.jpg
11:35
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_gt_announcezambri_240326.jpg
7:10
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
