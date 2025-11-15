Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fernando Mendoza throws 4 TDs to lead No. 2 Indiana over Wisconsin 31-7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeremiyah Love and No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelm No. 23 Pittsburgh in 37-15 victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tee times, pairings, TV info for final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fernando Mendoza throws 4 TDs to lead No. 2 Indiana over Wisconsin 31-7
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeremiyah Love and No. 9 Notre Dame overwhelm No. 23 Pittsburgh in 37-15 victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tee times, pairings, TV info for final round of Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Penn State takes care of La Salle
November 15, 2025 02:55 PM
Melih Tunca paced Penn State with 20 points in a double-digit victory over La Salle.
Related Videos
05:00
Highlights: Georgetown beats Clemson with defense
03:21
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES
04:56
Highlights: Arizona wins battle vs. UCLA
01:22
Bradley, Dell’Orso lead Arizona over UCLA
01:12
Lloyd, Arizona add to resume with UCLA win
04:56
Highlights: USC pulls away from Illinois State
02:02
Is this freshman class the greatest ever?
04:52
Kareem shares his memories of Walton
01:41
Rice celebrates triple-double with USC teammates
02:53
Bittle, Oregon benefitting from early tests
04:46
Highlights: Oregon staves off SDSU’s upset bid
02:50
Bold takes: Big Ten wins first title in decades
03:46
UConn, Purdue among elite teams without NBA talent
09:53
Hodge preaches ‘stability’ at West Virginia
09:06
Boyle believes Colorado can reach NCAA Tournament
08:53
Dawkins: Big 12 ‘can be very, very challenging’
07:57
Jensen unpacks adjustment from NBA, return to Utah
08:24
OSU’s Lutz has ‘always been aggressive by nature’
09:54
Miller sees Big 12 as top conference ‘bar none’
08:52
How Tang connects with KSU players off the court
09:54
Dixon: ‘There’s more to do’ at TCU
03:41
Arizona vs. UCLA features top-tier talent
04:27
Hurley has learned that Big 12 is ‘unforgiving’
14:09
Sampson: ‘Coaching is giving, it’s not taking’
06:19
Continuity on Otzelberger’s side at Iowa State
08:16
McCasland, TTU want more after Elite Eight run
06:22
Yessoufou reveals which NBA stars he’s inspired by
07:32
Drew: Baylor’s roster filled with ‘energy givers’
07:35
Arizona’s Peat: Tucson ‘best college town’ in U.S.
10:56
Arizona head coach Lloyd: ‘We belong’ in Big 12
Latest Clips
09:46
LPGA Tour highlights: The Annika, Round 3
08:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
07:07
Hutchinson: Practicing hard ‘required’ for Lions
15:25
Quilter Nations Series Highlights: ENG 33, NZ 19
11:24
Highlights: DP World Tour Championship, Round 3
01:58
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
01:55
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
01:58
Highlights: Durant, Rockets thrash Trail Blazers
01:59
Highlights: DET late heroics seal win vs. PHI
02:10
Stolz dashes to 1000m win at World Cup open
01:58
Highlights: Magic defeat Nets, extend win streak
12:45
Team Casper grabs Game 1 vs. Team Shuster
01:59
Highlights: Bucks take down Hornets in OT
01:52
Highlights: Edwards shines for MIN in win vs. SAC
01:57
Highlights: Reaves, Doncic lead LAL past NO
01:59
Highlights: Towns, Knicks outlast Heat
06:55
HLs: Notre Dame drops fifth straight vs. No. 1 MSU
06:38
Brown delights Skate America crowd with Riverdance
07:52
Loubineaud dashes to dominant 5000m world record
07:29
Dawson breaks his own 5000m American record in SLC
07:55
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
03:12
Thomas has no return timeline after back surgery
08:38
Team Peterson surges by Cousins at curling Trials
08:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
04:44
Should basketball fans be excited for NBA Cup?
01:30
Banchero out of Friday’s lineup with groin strain
01:24
Johnson ‘approaching superstar status’ for Hawks
01:24
Zion’s eventual return to impact Queen in fantasy
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
09:52
Which teams could trade for Kings star Sabonis?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue