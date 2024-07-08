 Skip navigation
Top News

GLF-RYDER CUP-EUROPE-USA
U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy questions: Why Keegan Bradley? Why not Tiger Woods?
Dallas Wings v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 9
Ryder Cup - Day Three Singles
In picking Keegan Bradley, U.S. Ryder Cup team chooses passion over politics

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_montas_240708.jpg
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
nbc_roto_brookslee_240708.jpg
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
nbc_yahoo_jameswood_240708.jpg
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Snell 'above average' but injuries raise doubt

July 8, 2024 04:05 PM
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell is typically an "above average" fantasy starter, but his production is in question as he returns from another injury.
nbc_yahoo_montas_240708.jpg
1:20
Montas rounding back into form for Reds
nbc_roto_brookslee_240708.jpg
1:22
Twins’ Lee is worth rostering in Lewis’ absence
nbc_yahoo_jameswood_240708.jpg
1:35
Wood’s early MLB success bodes well for future
nbc_roto_wilsonyahoo_240708.jpg
1:46
Wilson shouldn’t be stashed in mixed leagues
nbc_roto_jazzyahoo_240708.jpg
1:06
If traded, Chisholm’s fantasy value will jump
nbc_dps_dponmlballstargame_240708.jpg
11:29
Are pitchers the MLB’s version of RBs in the NFL?
nbc_rwbs_mintwinsconvo_240708.jpg
2:30
Twins’ Brooks Lee a must-grab off the waiver wire
nbc_rwbsb_tellez_240708.jpg
3:05
Pirates’ Tellez ‘is rosterable’ in deep leagues
nbc_rwbs_yudarvishholdorcut_240708.jpg
4:17
Is Padres’ Darvish a hold or drop in fantasy?
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240708.jpg
1:52
Lunch Money: Rangers ML, Sale under Ks
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240705.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: Skenes over Ks, Mbappé over shots
nbc_roto_rwbbrookslee_240703.jpg
3:31
Lee a prospect to ‘stash’ with Lewis injury
