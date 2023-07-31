Watch Now
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
Connor Rogers discusses Mitch Garver's fantasy outlook and why he has the opportunity to become a top-10 catcher with Jonah Heim potentially requiring season-ending surgery.
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Giants recent call-up, Marco Luciano, and while the SS boasts exciting power potential, there are too many questions that make him worth an add in mixed fantasy leagues.
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?
After being traded to the Rangers, Connor Rogers breaks down what fantasy managers should expect from Max Scherzer, with reasons to be optimistic about remaining valuable in fantasy leagues.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Jose Berrios' offseason tweaks to his mechanics while working with throwing coach Tom House's Mustard App to get more extension and locate pitches better.
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
MLB Network's Tom Verducci joins the show to discuss if Shohei Ohtani was anywhere close to being traded and explains why he believes keeping Ohtani was the right Move for Angels owner Arte Moreno
Patrick: Unclear if Ohtani was ever on the market
Dan Patrick gives his analysis on Shohei Ohtani being pulled off the trade market and speculates if Ohtani was ever on the market.
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss who has the best odds for AL Cy Young, a list led by Gerrit Cole but perhaps sleeping on Felix Bautista.
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Jon Morosi joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the upcoming MLB trade deadline, highlighted by the potential trade of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.