MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cam Atkinson
Philadelphia Flyers to buy out remainder of Cam Atkinson’s contract
Jeff Mittie
Kansas State agrees with women’s hoops coach Jeff Mittie on new 5-year deal through 2028-29 season
PGA Championship - Round One
Club pro has ‘out-of-body experience’ with back-to-back aces at U.S. Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_bwoa_girmaclip_240628.jpg
Girma’s Ethiopian pride influences love of soccer
nbc_bwoaogboguclip_240628.jpg
How Ogbogu embraces Nigerian roots
oly24_atm200_trials_knightonheat_240627.jpg
Knighton impresses during 200m heat at U.S. Trials

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lunch Money: Reynolds under hits, Brazil best bets

June 28, 2024 12:00 PM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell take a closer look at Friday's best bets, putting their money on Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds to end his hot hitting streak and on Brazil to take down Paraguay in Copa America.
nbc_roto_baseball_johnindia_240626.jpg
2:39
‘Buy, buy, buy’ India’s fantasy baseball stock
nbc_roto_addholddropsite_240626.jpg
8:08
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Neto, Jeffers
nbc_roto_baseball_tradeexecution_240626.jpg
4:09
How to navigate fantasy baseball trade landscape
nbc_roto_baseball_haydenbirdsong_240626.jpg
4:13
What to expect in MLB debuts from Birdsong, Festa
nbc_roto_baseball_tatisjr_240626.jpg
2:27
Fantasy implications of Tatis Jr.’s injury
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240626.jpg
1:27
Lunch Money: Dodgers, Turkey among best targets
nbc_yahoo_davis_240624.jpg
1:11
Yankees’ Davis is a viable short-term fantasy play
nbc_yahoo_varsho_240624.jpg
1:08
Varsho is ‘just keeping his head above water’
nbc_yahoo_robbieray_240624.jpg
1:19
Ray’s recovery outlook on Giants
nbc_mlb_hestonkjerstad_240624.jpg
1:42
Orioles’ Kjerstad ‘ready for a long look’
nbc_yahoo_mccormick_240624.jpg
1:30
Astros’ McCormick is a ‘worthy pickup’
nbc_yahoo_benrice_240624.jpg
1:12
Yankees’ Rice a versatile fantasy option
