Top News

Tennis: US Open
A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz’s shaved head makes its US Open debut. Frances Tiafoe says it’s terrible
Tennis: US Open
Venus Williams’ pain-free return to Grand Slam tennis means more to her than a US Open loss
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx
Star guard Caitlin Clark ruled out of key matchup for Indiana Fever against Seattle Storm

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression target’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Crochet, Skubal neck and neck for AL Cy Young

August 25, 2025 08:45 PM
Vaughn Dalzell examines the AL Cy Young race and who has the advantage between Boston's Garrett Crochet and Detroit's Tarik Skubal.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ryanbergert_250825.jpg
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
nbc_roto_marcussemien_250825.jpg
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_roto_wheeler_250818.jpg
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
nbc_roto_javier_250812.jpg
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
nbc_roto_collins_250812.jpg
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
nbc_roto_hader_250812.jpg
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
nbc_roto_keaschall_250811.jpg
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
10:34
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
15:51
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
01:18
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression target’
nbc_roto_travisetienne_250825.jpg
01:28
Jags exploring trades for Bigsby, Etienne Jr.
nbc_pl_newliv_250825.jpg
13:34
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Liverpool Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_jaylenwright_250825.jpg
01:19
Wright’s injury could open things up for Gordon
nbc_roto_jetsfutures_250825.jpg
01:29
End of season could help Jets hit win total over
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250825.jpg
01:14
Jennings’ health, contract should give pause
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_pl_subtogoal_250825.jpg
06:01
Highlights: Ngumoha’s dramatic, game-winning debut
nbc_pl_sponsoredsegmentdiscussion_250825.jpg
02:22
Assessing Arsenal’s chances at winning the title
nbc_pl_slotintv_250825.jpg
02:35
Slot: Newcastle are ‘very difficult’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_ornpierohincapie_250825.jpg
02:20
Ornstein: Arsenal working on Hincapie transfer
nbc_pl_ornnunopostgame_250825.jpg
02:12
Forest, Nuno have an ‘uneasy relationship’
nbc_pl_howieintv_250825.jpg
02:24
Howe reflects on Newcastle’s ‘really painful’ loss
nbc_pl_vvdintv_250825.jpg
02:56
Van Dijk: Ngumoha had ‘dream debut’ for Liverpool
nbc_pl_newlivpostgame_250825.jpg
03:12
Liverpool’s character shines through v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_livgoal3_250825.jpg
01:54
Ngumoha, 16, scores 100th-minute winner for Reds
nbc_pl_newgoal2_250825.jpg
01:20
Osula makes it 2-2 for Newcastle against Liverpool
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
01:03
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250825.jpg
01:15
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_newred1_250825.jpg
03:14
Gordon sent off for dangerous tackle on van Dijk
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250825.jpg
01:21
Gravenberch powers Liverpool in front of Newcastle
nbc_csu_terrycommanders_ep2_250825.jpg
01:54
McLaurin’s extension ‘makes sense’ for both sides
nbc_dls_qbtalkshedeur_250825.jpg
06:58
Browns doing ‘the smart thing’ giving Sanders time
nbc_cyc_vueltastage3_250825.jpg
27:59
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 3
nbc_dls_tyreekhilldiscussion_250825.jpg
06:41
Dolphins have problem at ‘top of their food chain’
nbc_fnia_hardtruthv2_250825.jpg
05:57
NFL hard truths: Seahawks, Pats return to playoffs